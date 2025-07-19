Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Hollywood crash latest: Officials say driver is being treated for gunshot wound after at least 20 are injured

Three people are fighting for their lives and six are seriously hurt after the driver of a Nissan Versa vehicle crashed into bystanders outside The Vermont Hollywood club on Santa Monica Boulevard

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Saturday 19 July 2025 09:42 EDT
Comments
Emergency responders on site after Los Angeles car collision injured dozens

The driver of a vehicle that plowed into revelers outside an East Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles is being treated for a gunshot wound, while at least 20 others are injured, officials said.

Seven people are in critical condition after the driver of the Nissan Versa crashed into bystanders outside The Vermont Hollywood club on Santa Monica Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

“There was a vehicle that had somebody lose consciousness inside the vehicle. Drove into a taco cart and ultimately ran into a large number of people who were outside of the club,” said Capt. Adam VanGerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

“It is still unconfirmed, but we have reports that there was a gunshot wound in one of the patients. There was a patient inside the vehicle. They were able to extricate that patient. That’s still ongoing with the investigation,” VanGerpen added.

Pictures from the scene showed the extent of the damage, with the front of the vehicle completely smashed in and debris scattered on the sidewalk and road.

Friday’s club event was billed as “So-Cal’s Biggest Reggaeton & Hip-Hop Party.”

Pictures from the scene show extent of the damage

The Nissan Versa pictured at the scene
The Nissan Versa pictured at the scene (AP)
Authorities towed the vehicle away
Authorities towed the vehicle away (AFP via Getty Images)
Rhian Lubin19 July 2025 14:51

At least 20 injured after car plows into revelers outside LA club

At least 20 people have been injured after the driver of a vehicle plowed into revelers outside an East Hollywood nightclub.

The Nissan Versa struck a line of people outside The Vermont Hollywood club in the early hours of Saturday.

The driver is being treated for a gunshot wound, authorities said.

“It is still unconfirmed, but we have reports that there was a gunshot wound in one of the patients. There was a patient inside the vehicle. They were able to extricate that patient. That’s still ongoing with the investigation,” said Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Adam VanGerpen.

Stay with us for live updates.

Rhian Lubin19 July 2025 14:42

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in