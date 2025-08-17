Man caught at Walmart had hundreds of upskirt photos of different women on his phone, police say

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A California creep who was caught using his phone to record up a woman’s skirt at a Walmart had hundreds of similar clips on his phone dating back at least two years, authorities said.

Damian Bravo, 23, was arrested last week after a security guard at a Walmart in Irvine, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles, caught him recording a video up a female shopper’s skirt, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Investigators found hundreds of similar clips featuring different victims going back at least two years in Bravo’s phone after his arrest, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Bravo, who is originally from Santa Ana, was booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of invasion of privacy. He was soon released after posting bail, police said.

Now, authorities are hoping to locate other victims.

Authorities arrested Damian Bravo, 23, last week after he was caught using his phone to record up a woman’s skirt at a California Walmart. ( Irvine Police Department )

“He’s favored Walmart and Target,” Officer Kyle Oldoerp said. “Our concern is there are other victims who are unaware that this has occurred.”

Authorities said Bravo’s latest video was allegedly taken last week at a Walmart on Von Karman Avenue.

“In these cases, we see they're being used for personal gratification in some cases," Oldoerp said. "They're trading them or posting them online or hosting websites — some of these hidden camera type videos. I'm not certain how he was using the videos but that's who we've seen them used in the past.”

So far, authorities have identified one victim — though they believe there are many more.

"It's absolutely troubling to us because there's a significant amount of victims on this man's phone," Oldoerp said. "We want to talk to those people. If anybody recognizes this guy or thinks they've been a victim of him, we want them to come forward and talk to detectives so we can add them to our case."