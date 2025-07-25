Serial butt sniffer arrested in California

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A registered sex offender in California was arrested again on Tuesday after allegedly sniffing a woman’s rear end at a Nordstrom Rack in Burbank.

Calese Carron Crowder, 38, of Glendale, was detained after a report of a suspicious man loitering in the women’s department of a Nordstrom Rack at the Empire Center on North Victory Place.

Security footage showed Crowder following a female shopper before crouching behind her and appearing to sniff her buttocks, authorities said.

Police found Crowder on Tuesday at a Walmart in the same shopping center as Nordstrom Rack , where he was also allegedly seen sniffing women.

Crowder is on active parole and is a registered sex offender with a history of similar “lewd conduct” in Glendale and Burbank dating back to 2021, police said.

open image in gallery This is not the first time Crowder has been arrested for alleged butt-sniffing incidents. ( Burbank Police Department )

He is charged with loitering with intent to commit a crime and is being held in custody on $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 1.

Crowder first gained media attention in August 2023, when content creator Michaela Witter posted a viral TikTok showing him allegedly sniffing her behind at a Barnes & Noble in Burbank.

He claimed he was bent down to tie his shoe when confronted by Witter. The woman said she also observred him sniff another woman in the bookstore.

Witter said other women contacted her about Crowder after her video, claiming they had also been targeted by him at stores like Urban Outfitters and Marshalls.

open image in gallery Crowder is allegedly also the man sniffing a woman’s butt in a viral TikTok at a Barnes & Noble in August 2023. ( TikTok/@michaela.witter )

Crowder was arrested in 2023 for peeping and prowling at a Glendale home with children present.

Crowder had previously served prison time for burglary and robbery and was sentenced in February 2023 to a year in jail for indecent exposure in Santa Clarita, but was released early, according to law enforcement.

