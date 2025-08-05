Suspect, 88, accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl after offering her candy

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 88-year-old Utah man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after offering her candy, according to police.

Ronald Charles Jones of West Jordan was arrested on July 29 after the little girl told her mother what had happened inside his home, Gephardt Daily reported, citing an arrest document.

The girl told police she was riding her bike when she saw Jones on his porch. He said he “wanted to give her candy,” according to the document.

Once inside his home, Jones kissed and inappropriately touched the girl and showed her his genital area, according to multiple reports that cited official documents.

“The victim said the suspect would not let her leave until she kissed him on the lips,” according to the arrest document.

open image in gallery An 88-year-old Utah man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after offering her candy, according to police ( PA Archive )

The girl told police she eventually ran out of the house and rode away on her bike.

Jones, who police say is a powerful member of his church, denied all allegations against him during a police interview, according to court documents.

His arresting officer advocated for no bail as he is “an influential member of his LDS [The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints] ward and held several positions within the church.”

“He stated children come to his house often where he provides them with candy,” the officer wrote.

The girl told police Jones “was not a good person” and he “wanted her to keep secrets,” KSL News reported, citing charging documents.

Jones was charged with child kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, unlawful kissing of a child and lewdness involving a child.

Fox 13 reported a judge ordered Jones to be held without bail.