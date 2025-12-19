The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A tourist has claimed that she suffered “severe and permanent” injuries after riding on a rollercoaster at Epic Universe at Universal Orlando, just months after the attraction killed another guest.

In her lawsuit, Debbie Reinelt, from North Carolina, claimed that the Stardust Racers roller coaster caused her head to be “violently shaken repeatedly,” leading to a concussion and post-traumatic stress headaches.

Reinelt is seeking $50,000 in damages and has accused the park of negligence, according to the lawsuit obtained by Orlando Theme Park Zone.

She has also accused the park of failing to secure her head, leading her to experience “pain and suffering” and “disability.”

Reinelt also claims that she has suffered a “loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life in the past and future.”

Mack Rides, the designer of the Stardust Racers, is also named in the lawsuit.

open image in gallery A theme park guest has accused Universal Orlando of giving her a concussion on Stardust Racers roller coaster, which is shown here ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Stardust Racers is already under heavy scrutiny after a disabled theme park guest died while riding the popular roller coaster.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who had spinal atrophy and used a wheelchair, was killed on September 17, according to a report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, seen by Fox Orlando.

The medical examiner determined that Rodriguez Zavala suffered extensive bruising, a broken nose, internal bleeding, and a fractured femur. An eyewitness, identified as a doctor in the report, added that his thigh bone was “completely broken in half.”

He was also reported to be unresponsive as he was taken off the ride.

Reinelt’s lawsuit does not mention Rodriguez Zavala’s death; however, her attorney, Nicholas Spetsas, previously represented another person injured on Stardust Racers.

open image in gallery Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died after riding the roller coaster in September ( GoFundMe )

Sandi Streets stated in a lawsuit seen by Click Orlando that her head “shook violently and slammed into her seat’s headrest” while riding the roller coaster on April 30.

She settled the lawsuit two days after filing, although the terms of her settlement were not disclosed.

Rodriguez Zavala’s family attorney confirmed last week that his client’s family had reached a settlement with Universal Studios as well.

“The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala and Universal have reached an amicable resolution in this matter,” attorney Ben Crump wrote. “The terms are confidential.

“The family is grateful for the community’s support and asks for privacy at this time.”

open image in gallery Universal has settled with at least two guests over disputes surrounding the Stardust Racers roller coaster ( Universal Orlando )

Meanwhile, Click Orlando reported that Reinelt posted on her now-private Facebook account that she had enjoyed a “very good day full of roller coasters” on the day that she claims to have been injured.

The outlet reported that Reinault shared several pictures of herself posing through the park and has since visited other Universal Orlando locations.

The Independent has contacted Nicholas Spetsas, Mack Rides, and Universal Orlando for comment.