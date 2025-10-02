Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a man who died while riding on a rollercoaster at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, say “multiple warning signs” were missed prior to the tragic incident.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was found unresponsive following a ride on the Stardust Racers roller coaster on September 17. The 32-year old had a laceration and was "not breathing,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple eye-witnesses said that Zavala was slumped over with blood everywhere. Park staff seemed unprepared for such an emergency situation and were panicked, the witnesses said.

His cause of death was from “multiple blunt force impact injuries,” but was ruled an accident by the Orange County Medical Examiner.

However, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Zavala’s family said that “multiple warning signs” had been missed.

Crump said that since launching an investigation into Zavala’s cause of death, several witnesses had come forward, including people who were on the rollercoaster and others who had suffered injuries while on the ride.

“The Stardust races just opened on May 22 2025, yet in just a few months there have already been multiple complaints of injuries long before Kevin's death, even before the ride opened,” Crump said.

He noted that another woman had recently filed a lawsuit, claiming that she had sustained injuries after her head “shook violently and slammed again into her seat’s headrest throughout the duration of the ride.”

“This is very consistent with the medical examiner statement that Kevin died from multiple blunt force impact injuries,” Crump said. “It is consistent, very consistent, and that is what is so troubling for this family.”

Crump said previously that the incident on Stardust Racers was a "matter of great public concern.” At Tuesday’s conference he added that his office had requested that Universal provide videos of the incident but have so far been denied access.

A GoFundMe page set up for Zavala, which has raised almost $30,000, described him as “truly one of a kind.”

“He had an old soul—wise beyond his years—with a heart full of compassion, love, and understanding. He was the kind of person who always made time to listen, offer thoughtful advice, and lift others up, even when he was facing challenges of his own,” the page description read.

“Despite the restrictions and obstacles he encountered throughout his life, Kevin met them all with grace, strength, and an unwavering spirit. He overcame so much, and he did so with quiet resilience and humility.”

Zavala had a pre-existing spinal injury and used a wheelchair.

“Kevin was deeply loved by everyone who knew him. As a son, he brought warmth and pride to our parents’ hearts. As a brother and uncle, he was a source of laughter, guidance, and unconditional love. As a friend, he was loyal, thoughtful, and always present,” the page read.

“His presence lit up every room, and his absence leaves a space no one can fill.”

The Independent has reached out to Universal for comment on the incident and subsequent investigation.