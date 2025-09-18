Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man dies after riding roller coaster at new Florida theme park Epic Universe

Authorities say a man in his 30s has died after riding a roller coaster at Epic Universe

Via AP news wire
Thursday 18 September 2025 09:43 EDT
Amusement Park Death
Amusement Park Death (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A patron at one of the nation's newest amusement parks has died after riding a roller coaster there, Florida authorities said.

The man in his 30s was found unresponsive after riding the coaster at Epic Universe on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando said in a statement to The Associated Press. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately released early Thursday.

Universal Orlando Resorts opened the park in May. It has five themed sections and a 500-room hotel.

It’s the first major, traditional theme park to open in Florida since 1999, when Universal Islands of Adventure debuted, though Universal opened a themed Orlando water park, Volcano Bay, in 2017.

The addition of Epic Universe brought the total number of parks at the Florida resort to four, including Universal Studios.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in