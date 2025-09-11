Trump’s ‘would-be assassin’ invokes prehistoric man, Putin and Hitler in ‘rambling’ trial opening: reports
Ryan Routh was forced to give up time for his opening statements after he violated the judge’s command to stay on topic
Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump during one of the president's many golf outings, gave his opening statements in court today.
He is representing himself.
During the 40 minute opening statement period, Routh discussed prehistoric man, questioned the nature of "intent," and asked the big question — "why are we here?"
The philosophical meanderings were not appreciated by Judge Aileen Cannon. She shut down the opening statements and sent the jury out of the room, after which she reportedly warned Routh to stay on topic, according to CBS 12.
When the jury returned, Routh reportedly continued his monologue, which caused Cannon to interrupt him again. She sent away the jury, told Routh he was in violation of her direct orders, and his was forced to forfeit the rest of his time.