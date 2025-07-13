Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Top Trump advisor reveals ‘absolute chaos’ behind the scenes of the Butler assassination attempt

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted several pictures and videos he took leading up to and following the assasination attempt on July 13 2024

Mike Bedigan
Sunday 13 July 2025 16:49 EDT
Comments
Trump makes joke about wife Melania's reaction to Butler rally shooting

A top advisor to Donald Trump has revealed the “absolute chaos” behind the scenes after the attempted assassination of the president exactly one year ago.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted several pictures and videos he took leading up to the incident on July 13 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The president had no specific public plans to observe the milestone, though he did attend the FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey along with the First Lady.

The White House also posted two videos to mark the day, one of which included interviews with the family of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was killed in the shooting.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted several pictures and videos that he had taken leading up to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted several pictures and videos that he had taken leading up to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania (AP)
Recommended

“One year later, there isn’t a day that goes by I don’t think about Butler,” Cheung wrote on X Sunday.

He said that after meeting with Vice President JD Vance at Trump’s Mar-Lago residence and taping a Fox News interview, the president’s motorcade traveled to Palm Beach Airport. From there, they flew to Pennsylvania.

“While on Trump Force One, we watched the pre-program speakers warming up the crowd at the Butler rally,” he wrote, also sharing a video of Trump getting introduced to the stage in Butler.

Shortly after, Trump was rushed to the ground by Secret Service agents after bullets rang out, with one clipping his ear and leaving him covered in blood
Shortly after, Trump was rushed to the ground by Secret Service agents after bullets rang out, with one clipping his ear and leaving him covered in blood (AP)

Shortly after, Trump was rushed to the ground by Secret Service agents after bullets rang out, with one clipping his ear and leaving him covered in blood. The president stood up and raised a defiant fist, while shouting “Fight!” repeatedly.

Cheung shared the aftermath.

“When we arrived at the hospital, it was absolute chaos,” he wrote on X. “Some media/reporters were grotesquely speculating something worse had happened (looking at you AP and Washington Post).

Secret Service agents covered Trump with their own bodies and swept him away to safety. The president stood up and raised a defiant fist, while shouting ‘fight! Fight! fight!’
Secret Service agents covered Trump with their own bodies and swept him away to safety. The president stood up and raised a defiant fist, while shouting ‘fight! Fight! fight!’ (Getty)

“We decided to put out a statement to reassure the President was OK.

“After the hospital, we motorcaded to the airport and held in a secure location until we could leave. This was what was playing on the tv screens as we watched the media coverage.”

Cheung added that when they finally went to board Air One to fly back to Bedminster, New Jersey, he had “never seen so much security and personnel.”

He was later informed that TIME Magazine planned to put a photo of Trump with his fist raised, taken by Associated Press photojournalist Evan Vucci, on their cover.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in