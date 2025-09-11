Weapon used to kill Charlie Kirk found as manhunt continues for gunman ‘of college age’: Live updates
Manhunt intensifies for 31-year-old conservative media personality shot dead at Utah Valley University as FBI recovers ‘high-powered bolt-action rifle’ from woods
A manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer has intensified after the right-wing political activist and ally of Donald Trump was fatally shot at a Utah college campus.
Officials from the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety provided updates Thursday on their investigation into the shooting, which unfolded in front of a large outdoor crowd at a Utah Valley University event in Orem around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
DPS Commissioner Beau Mason revealed that the shooter, who is believed to be around “college age,” arrived on campus around 11:52 a.m., before jumping off a nearby rooftop after the shooting and making his escape into a neighborhood.
Robert Bohls, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake field office, said that authorities found a “high-powered bolt-action rifle” in a wooded area, which they believed was used to kill Kirk. Bohls said investigators also “collected a footwear impression, palm print and forearm imprints for analysis.”
Trump announced Kirk’s death on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon, prompting an outpouring of tributes from global leaders and lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. The president later called the moment “a dark moment for America.”
The president announced Thursday, during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, that Kirk would posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Here's what you need to know this morning
Charlie Kirk, the MAGA stalwart and Donald Trump ally, died on Wednesday at the age of 31, after being shot in the neck at a college event in Utah. As authorities hunt for a suspect, here’s what you need to know this morning:
- Almost 24 hours later a manhunt for the shooter is ongoing and a precise motive is still unclear
- Officials believe the shooter to be around “college age,” and arrived on campus around 11:52 a.m., before jumping off a nearby rooftop after the shooting and making his escape into a neighborhood
- Detectives found a “high-powered bolt-action rifle” in a wooded area near to where Kirk was shot, which they believed was used to kill him, as well as ammunition which was reportedly engraved with expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology
- Investigators also “collected a footwear impression, palm print and forearm imprints for analysis”
- At a 9/11 commemoration event Thursday morning Trump announced Kirk would posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest civilian honor the Commander in Chief can bestow – and said he would be speaking to Kirk’s family later in the day
Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on Wednesday at the age of 31, had established himself as one of the most prominent and powerful conservative voices in the United States.
The right-wing political activist, who was killed during a speaking engagement for his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University, was a leading ally of President Donald Trump.
Deputy Sec of State asks people to report 'foreigners who glorify violence'
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has asked people to report “foreigners who glorify violence,” in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s shooting.
“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Landau wrote on X.
“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.
“Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDep can protect the American people.”
FBI says it has an image of the shooter
The FBI has said it has an image of the shooter, taken from surveillance video but it will not be made public yet.
FBI declines to comment on reports of transgender and antifascist messages on ammunition
The FBI has declined to comment on whether ammunition engraved with transgender and antifascist ideologies were found inside a rifle believed to have been used to kill Charlie Kirk.
The reports first emerged in the Wall Street Journal, who cited law enforcement sources close to the matter.
“As this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI declines to comment,” a spokesperson for the Bureau told The Independent.
Investigators unsure how far Kirk shooter may have fled
Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk are unsure how far the suspect may have fled overnight following the shocking attack.
“We’re not sure how far he has gone yet,” Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls said Thursday.
Trump to speak to Charlie Kirk's family today
Donald Trump says he plans to speak to the family of Charlie Kirk later today.
After giving remarks at the Pentagon to mark the 24th anniversary of 9/11, the president once again hailed the MAGA influencer as “a great guy.”
Trump said that he would speak to the Kirk family “later this afternoon,” adding “you don’t replace a Charlie Kirk. He was unique.”
The president said he had been updated on the search for the killer, adding “they have a virtual manhunt out there. So we'll see what happens. We hope you get them.”
Turning Point Action COO 'choked up' by messages over Kirk's death
Turning Point Action Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer says he and other members of the right-wing advocacy group have been “choked up” by the support received after Charlie Kirk’s death.
“We are in UT & appreciate the thousands upon thousands of messages we’ve received for our team,” Bowyer wrote on X.
“I can’t begin to explain how choked up we are as we read these heart filled notes. Will have something out in the morning. Pray for Erika. We must translate anger into action.”
Ammunition engraved with transgender and antifascist ideology found inside weapon believed to have killed Kirk
Ammunition engraved with transgender and antifascist ideologies were found inside the rifle that investigators believe was used to kill Charlie Kirk, sources have said.
An internal law enforcement bulletin sent to the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety said detailed the discovery of an older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle, which was discovered in the woods near where Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday.
The bulletin was shared with the Wall Street Journal, and a source also confirmed its validity to the outlet.
The weapon was wrapped in a towel with a spent cartridge still in the chamber, WSJ reported and three unspent rounds were left in the magazine, all with expressions on them.
Kirk has been debating transgender mass shootings with someone in the crowd at Utah Valley University when he was shot.
