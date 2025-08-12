The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The suspect in a shooting at a Texas Target that killed three people, including a child, has been photographed after his arrest.

The deadly shooting unfolded Monday afternoon at a Target in Austin during the back-to-school shopping season.

Police raced to the scene to find three people shot in the parking lot of the store.

Two of the victims died in the parking lot, and a third was taken to the hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

Austin police identified the suspected shooter as 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker.

open image in gallery Austin police identified Ethan Nieneker, 32, as the suspect in the Monday shooting ( Austin Police Department )

The suspected shooter fled the scene in a stolen car, wrecked that car, then stole another car, authorities said. He was taken into police custody after an officer shot him with a Taser.

“This is a very sad day for Austin,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said in a press conference Monday afternoon. “This is a very sad day for us all.”

Amid the choatic shooting, Target shoppers were evacuated by police to a nearby PetSmart, and officials warned the public to stay away from the area.

Cars in the Target parking lot were temporarily held as police investigated.

Who is Ethan Nieneker?

Chief Davis said the suspected shooter had a “mental health history” and a past “rap sheet” with Austin police.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Nieneker was booked into Travis County Jail on charges of capital murder by terror threat, capital murder of a person under 10 years of age and first-degree murder, according to multiple local outlets, which cited official records.

Local CBS affiliate KEYE reported, citing records, Nieneker had at least six previous charges in Travis County and five more in nearby Williamson County.

His rap sheet includes several assaults causing bodily injury in family violence cases, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and violating a protective order, per KEYE.

The local outlet noted some of his previous charges resulted in jail time, while others were dismissed.

This is a developing story...