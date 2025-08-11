Mom arrested for ‘firing shots in the air to break up fight at back-to-school event’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother in North Carolina was arrested after she broke up a fight at a back-to-school event on Saturday by allegedly firing a gun into the air, according to local police.

Cherez Davis, 34, was arrested after she was accused of inciting panic and carrying a concealed weapon. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

On Saturday Davis was reportedly at a back-to-school fair at CW Williams Community Health Center's facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Her son and another boy got into an argument that was made worse when another adult got involved, Davis told police.

She then allegedly reached into her backpack and removed a handgun, which she fired twice into the air. She then put her gun away and left the area, WBTV reports.

Cherez Davis, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested after police say she shot a gun twice into the air at a back-to-school event to break up a fight between her son and another boy ( Mecklenburg County Jail )

According to police, the gunshots sent a crowd of more than 100 people fleeing for cover. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses who spoke to police described Davis and she was found soon after by investigators.

According to a police report the gun that Davis allegedly used in the shooting was recovered by police.

The health center issued a statement celebrating the success of its event but also noting the gunshots.

"That one moment when a woman fired 3 shots in the air was an isolated incident that occurred toward the end of the event," the facility wrote in its statement. "We are saddened that our community, vendors and team members experienced this, but are so thankful that no one was harmed! C. W. Williams Community Health Center’s looks forward to your continued partnership and support."

It went on to encourage the community not to let the shooting "detract or distract us from what was accomplished by the tireless work of our team developing and successfully executing the best Back to School Health Fair ever for families and children of our community."