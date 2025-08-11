The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenager allegedly told authorities in New Mexico that he killed an Uber driver to “let off some steam,” according to reports.

Sheliky Sanchez, 18, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence after the execution-style shooting of Joseph Andrus around 3 a.m. Friday in Albuquerque, authorities said.

Andrus, the Uber driver, was found dead by the side of the road by police.

Police said Sanchez asked his girlfriend to order him an Uber Thursday night because “his friend has a car for him and he is going to get it,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Albuquerque Journal.

Sanchez claimed to authorities he looked at available Uber drivers and picked the one he wanted. He said that he and Andrus had a long conversation during the drive, and that Andrus “was actually really cool,” he told police.

Sheliky Sanchez, 18, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence ( Albuquerque Police Department )

Once they got to the drop-off location, police say Sanchez ordered Andrus out of the car and shot him multiple times. The driver died at the scene, Albuquerque police said.

The teen reportedly admitted to authorities that he killed Andrus, saying it was in part to “let off some steam,” according to court documents obtained by KOB4.

Sanchez told detectives that while he watched Andrus die, he “felt bad for him a little bit, but just getting that satisfaction out, out of the way. It’s like a relief. Like taking an in and out breath”, the documents said.

The teen then stole Andrus’ car, which was later found at Sanchez’s girlfriend’s house.

When police arrived at the home, Sanchez told them he had never taken an Uber ride and said his friends always drove him places. Police said that when he was asked if he knew why his girlfriend had ordered an Uber, he told them, “No,” according to the Journal.

Detectives told Sanchez that the car outside his girlfriend’s house was owned by an Uber driver. Sanchez then claimed that he had paid for the vehicle in cash, according to the complaint.

When confronted by police about his confusing story, Sanchez reportedly admitted to the killing. The teen, “couldn’t take it out on certain people, so he wanted to take it out on anybody he could find”, according to the complaint.

“I don’t know what it was,” Sanchez told police when he was asked why he chose Andrus. “He just seemed like a good guy. I don’t really go for good people.”

SWAT officers arrested Sanchez on Friday at his girlfriend’s home. Sanchez has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, and charged with murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

Uber said that it was working with authorities following the driver’s killing.

“We are shocked and heartbroken for Joseph’s family and loved ones after this senseless attack. We’ve been in contact with the police and are grateful for their work to bring those responsible to justice,” Uber said in a statement.

Sanchez appeared in court Saturday, where prosecutors told the judge they were filing a motion to keep the teen in jail ahead of trial. A judge is set to decide whether he will be held in jail.