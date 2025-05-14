The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A rising Miami rapper is suing Uber after a driver allegedly pulled a gun on her and another passenger — and she captured the moment camera.

Krissy Celess, also known as rapper Bomb A** Krissy, posted a video of the alleged incident Tuesday on Instagram. She claimed the tense encounter happened during an overnight ride from Hollywood and North Miami when Celess tried giving directions to the unidentified female driver.

“I said, ‘Hey, the turn is right here. You’re going to make a left.,’” Celess told 7News. “And she was in the middle lane and she was like, ‘Oh, you don’t have to tell me.’ It just escalated so quickly.”

In the video, Celess can be heard saying about the driver, “She got them crazy eyes,” which Celess thinks set her off.

open image in gallery Aspiring Miami rapper Bomb A** Krissy, whose legal name is Krissy Celess, posted a video of an Uber driver pointing a gun at her and another passenger in Miami on Tuesday. ( Instagram/@krissycelessss )

The cellphone footage shows the driver repeatedly demanding the passengers to exit the car, calling 911 and eventually pointing a gun at them.

“You’re no longer in the ride. Get out,” the driver yelled as she pointed the gun at the passengers.

“Help us get her off the streets before she potentially harms another passenger,” Celess captioned her Instagram post.

The rapper told 7News that she kept thinking about one special person during the terrifying encounter.

“I was just thinking about my son. I wanted to…,” Celess said, becoming emotional over her 4-year-old child. “I just never expected anything like this to happen.”

open image in gallery Celess said the Uber driver became irate when she made a remark about her ‘crazy eyes.’ ( Instagram/@krissycelessss )

Carlos Dominguez, an attorney for Celess and the other passenger, told 7News that the pair want to take legal action against Uber for the alleged instance of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“I would argue that the Uber driver was extremely aggressive, and the reaction of pulling a gun was extremely excessive,” Dominguez said. “You know, emotions can sometimes spur out of control because of a simple disagreement, but those disagreements do not necessitate a firearm to be pointed at you.

Uber reportedly told 7News in a statement about the alleged incident, “This is extremely concerning. We removed the driver’s access to the app and are continuing to investigate.”

The Independent has also contacted Uber for comment.