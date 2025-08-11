The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people are dead after a shooting at an Austin, Texas, Target store, police said on Monday.

The suspect fled in a stolen car, wrecked that vehicle, then stole another car before being apprehended in South Austin.

Police were alerted at 2:15pm and first-responders arrived within four minutes, finding three people shot in the parking lot of the store.

“This is a very sad day for Austin,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said in a press conference. “This is a very sad day for us all.”

Two were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third victim died after being taken to a local hospital.

Four people were injured in the shooting as well, The Austin American-Statesman reports.

Davis said the suspect, was a 32-year-old male with a “mental health history.”

The shooting occurred at the Target at 8601 Research Boulevard, according to police.

Police had described a potential suspect in the shooting as a white male, possibly wearing a khaki shorts and a floral / Hawaiian shirt.

Officers were seen evacuating shoppers from the Target to a nearby PetSmart.

Officials urged the public to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.