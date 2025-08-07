A teacher is accused of brutally killing an Arkansas couple. Now, he’s being investigated for a cold-case murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Vermont are investigating a potential connection between an Arkansas double homicide suspect and the unsolved killing of a beloved school dean in 2023.

Andrew James McGann, 28, is charged with two counts of capital murder in last month’s fatal shooting of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who were hiking with their two young children in Arkansas when they were killed.

Authorities say McGann did not know the victims and had a transient history, moving between four school districts in three different states in recent years.

Following his arrest on July 30, Vermont investigators contacted Arkansas authorities to determine whether McGann could be linked to the murder of Honoree Fleming nearly two years ago, according to WCAX.

open image in gallery Andrew James McGann, 28, is charged with capital murder in last month’s shooting of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41 ( Washington County Sheriff's Office )

Fleming, 77, a retired dean of education and well-known professor at Castleton University, was shot and killed while walking on a popular bike path in Castleton on October 5, 2023. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police released a composite sketch based on witness accounts of a man seen on the trail before they came across Fleming’s body while they were hiking,

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short red hair. He was reportedly wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack. Police at the time considered him armed and dangerous.

Vermont State Police say they continue to actively pursue all leads in the case and have not confirmed any direct connection to McGann at this time.

open image in gallery Honoree Fleming, 77, a retired dean of education and well-known professor at Castleton University, was shot and killed on October 5, 2023 ( Ron Powers Facebook / Vermont State Police )

open image in gallery Shortly after Fleming was killed, police released a composite sketch based on witness accounts of a man seen in the area around the time of the murder

McGann, who has teaching certifications in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, was set to begin teaching in Springdale Public Schools this month.

Parents in Texas allege that he was forced to resign from an elementary school there after alleged concerning behavior toward young girls, according to 5 News.

Arkansas State Police Colonel Mike Hagar said authorities are trying to determine a motive for the stabbing attack last month.

During an interview with police, McGann admitted to killing the couple, Hagar said. DNA matching McGann’s was found at the scene of the crime, Hager said, and a search of his residence allegedly turned up items “consistent with being involved in this particular crime.”