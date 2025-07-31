Suspect arrested following manhunt for killer of couple at Devil’s Den park in Arkansas
James Andrew McGann, a 28-year-old Springdale man, was taken into police custody late Wednesday afternoon
A suspect has been arrested following a manhunt for the killer of a couple found dead on a walking trail at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas at the weekend.
James Andrew McGann, a 28-year-old Springdale man, was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon, Arkansas State Police announced.
McGann was charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. It's not clear if McGann has retained legal representation.
“No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State,” Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.
She continued: “Let there be no mistake – we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice.”
His arrest comes a day after Arkansas State Police released a sketch of a person of interest in the case.
The Brinks were hiking in the park with their two daughters — seven and nine years old — when they were attacked and killed on Saturday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police. The two children were not injured and are now safe with relatives.
The couple was attacked just before 3 p.m. local time. The park is in the remote Lee Creek Valley, where police described the terrain as “rugged” with thick vegetation and no cell service. The killer was likely injured during the attack, police say. It’s not yet clear how the couple was killed.
The person of interest sketch depicted a man with short hair, wearing a shirt and a baseball cap. Police also released a photo of the man taken from behind, showing him in a dark outfit and carrying a large backpack.
Police described the man as wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark baseball cap and sunglasses. He had a black backpack and fingerless gloves, police added.
The suspect had been seen driving toward one of the park’s exits in a black, four-door sedan. Police believe the car was a Mazda with a license plate covered with tape.
While it’s unclear how the couple was killed, police radio audio obtained by CNN indicates officials believed it may have been a stabbing.
“Washington County received a call from the visitor center,” an official said via radio. “Two children are there. They advised that their parents were assaulted. One was possibly stabbed. The parents are missing.”
First responders heard cries for help as they approached the area.
“I hear yells calling for help. We’re walking down,” a first responder said, according to the police radio audio.
“Try to relay to the office that we found the victims down here,” a first responder added. “They’re on the lower Devil’s Den Trail. … I think I see you right there. I’ve got two bodies down here.”
The couple’s family released a statement through the police department asking for privacy and the public’s help in identifying the killer.
“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality,” the statement read. “They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help the investigation, to please contact the proper authorities immediately.”
“Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice,” the statement continued. “They will forever live on in all of our hearts.”
The couple had just moved from South Dakota to Prairie Grove, a small town in northwest Arkansas, the Associated Press reported. The family’s water in their new home had been connected less than two weeks ago, Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk said in a statement.
Clinton Brink was set to start a new job Monday as a milk delivery driver near Fayetteville, according to the AP.