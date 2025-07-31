Suspect arrested following manhunt for killer of couple at Devil’s Den park in Arkansas

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspect has been arrested following a manhunt for the killer of a couple found dead on a walking trail at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas at the weekend.

James Andrew McGann, a 28-year-old Springdale man, was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon, Arkansas State Police announced.

McGann was charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. It's not clear if McGann has retained legal representation.

“No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State,” Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

She continued: “Let there be no mistake – we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice.”

open image in gallery James Andrew McGann, a 28-year-old Springdale man, was taken into police custody late Wednesday afternoon in connection with the killing of a couple on an Arkansas walking trail ( Arkansas State Police )

His arrest comes a day after Arkansas State Police released a sketch of a person of interest in the case.

The Brinks were hiking in the park with their two daughters — seven and nine years old — when they were attacked and killed on Saturday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police. The two children were not injured and are now safe with relatives.

The couple was attacked just before 3 p.m. local time. The park is in the remote Lee Creek Valley, where police described the terrain as “rugged” with thick vegetation and no cell service. The killer was likely injured during the attack, police say. It’s not yet clear how the couple was killed.

The person of interest sketch depicted a man with short hair, wearing a shirt and a baseball cap. Police also released a photo of the man taken from behind, showing him in a dark outfit and carrying a large backpack.

Police described the man as wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark baseball cap and sunglasses. He had a black backpack and fingerless gloves, police added.

open image in gallery Arkansas State Police released a sketch of the person of interest, asking for the public's help in identifying him as they investigated the double homicide at Devil's Den State Park ( Arkansas State Police )

The suspect had been seen driving toward one of the park’s exits in a black, four-door sedan. Police believe the car was a Mazda with a license plate covered with tape.

While it’s unclear how the couple was killed, police radio audio obtained by CNN indicates officials believed it may have been a stabbing.

“Washington County received a call from the visitor center,” an official said via radio. “Two children are there. They advised that their parents were assaulted. One was possibly stabbed. The parents are missing.”

open image in gallery Police released a photo of the person of interest from behind, showing him in dark clothes with a dark backpack ( Arkansas State Police )

First responders heard cries for help as they approached the area.

“I hear yells calling for help. We’re walking down,” a first responder said, according to the police radio audio.

“Try to relay to the office that we found the victims down here,” a first responder added. “They’re on the lower Devil’s Den Trail. … I think I see you right there. I’ve got two bodies down here.”

The couple’s family released a statement through the police department asking for privacy and the public’s help in identifying the killer.

open image in gallery Cristen and Clinton Brink’s family is asking for privacy after the couple was attacked while hiking with their two daughters on Saturday ( Facebook )

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality,” the statement read. “They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help the investigation, to please contact the proper authorities immediately.”

“Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice,” the statement continued. “They will forever live on in all of our hearts.”

The couple had just moved from South Dakota to Prairie Grove, a small town in northwest Arkansas, the Associated Press reported. The family’s water in their new home had been connected less than two weeks ago, Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk said in a statement.

Clinton Brink was set to start a new job Monday as a milk delivery driver near Fayetteville, according to the AP.