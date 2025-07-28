The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A manhunt is underway after a husband and wife were killed while hiking with their young daughters in a remote Arkansas park, police say.

Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41, of Prairie Grove were found dead on a walking trail at Devil's Den State Park in northwestern Washington County, the Arkansas State Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

Police were notified of the suspected double homicide around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. The park is nestled in the remote and rural settings of the Lee Creek Valley, where police described the terrain as “rugged, vegetation is thick, and there is no cellphone service.”

Less than an hour into the search, police heard cries for help, according to a live radio feed reviewed by 5 News. Authorities said the victims were already deceased by the time officers located them.

open image in gallery Police identified Cristen and Clinton Brink as the couple who were found dead in Devil's Den State Park on Saturday ( Facebook )

The couple, who authorities said had recently moved to the area, was hiking with their young daughters, ages 9 and 7, when they were attacked. The girls were not harmed and have since been safely reunited with relatives.

The suspect is described as a white male of medium build, who investigators believe was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with turned-up sleeves, dark pants, a dark ballcap, sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and carrying a black backpack.

Police said he was seen driving a four-door sedan, which may have been a Mazda, with a taped-over license plate towards the park’s exit. The vehicle may have been travelling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park.

open image in gallery Police said that they described the terrain as ‘rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Arkansas State Police Department Col. Mike Hagar said that authorities are continuing to “pursue the man responsible for this heinous crime.”

“We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice,” he added.

The suspect’s motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

As of Sunday, the area was cordoned off with police asking visitors to share any images that might help identify the suspect.

open image in gallery Police are searching for the suspected killer after the attack in Devil's Den State Park on Saturday ( 5 News/YouTube )

Local residents have been asked to review their security and game camera footage.

“I never thought anything like this was going to ever happen,” one parkgoer told CBS affiliate KTHV.

Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said police have increased law enforcement presence at state parks.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil’s Den State Park. Our hearts are with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” he said in a statement Sunday.