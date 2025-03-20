The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday announced that the Justice Department is bringing “severe” charges against three individuals accused of targeting Teslas with arson attacks, following the White House’s vow to treat such incidents as domestic terrorism.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” she wrote in a statement. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

The Justice Department announced charges against three individuals.

One person allegedly threw eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, while armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle.

Another allegedly attempted to use Molotov cocktails to light Teslas on fire in Loveland, Colorado, and was later found with materials that could be used to make incendiary weapons.

The final instance involved an individual who allegedly “wrote profane messages against President Trump” and lit Tesla charging stations on fire in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately specify the identities of the individuals involved or the charges against them, but said each person could face up to 20 years in prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.