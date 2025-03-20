Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick used an appearance on Fox News to encourage viewers to buy stock in Tesla, as the company struggles amid Elon Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration.

Although cabinet secretaries traditionally do not endorse individual stocks, Lutnick told viewers of Jesse Watters Primetime that Musk – a “special government employee” of President Donald Trump – was “the best person to bet on” and that Tesla’s stock will “never be this cheap again.”

“I think if you want to learn something on this show tonight, buy Tesla,” Lutnick said. “It’s unbelievable that this guy’s stock is this cheap. It’ll never be this cheap again.”

open image in gallery Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick boasted about Elon Musk on Fox News on Wednesday evening ( Fox News )

Lutnick’s remarks come as some Americans are boycotting the electric vehicle maker in response to Musk, the CEO of Tesla, taking on a wide-ranging role in the White House despite not being elected by the public or confirmed by Congress.

Tesla’s stock has dropped more than 30 percentage points over the last month.

Since Trump took office in January, Musk has been elevated to what lawyers describe as a senior adviser role to the president. However, his vast authority has led to the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency – an unofficial team within the Executive Office – which has overseen slash-and-burn cuts to the federal workforce

The public’s anger over Musk’s role has even led some people to vandalize Tesla vehicles.

Lutnick called those actions “outrageous” and defended Musk saying he is the “best technologist”, “the best leader of any set of companies in America” and “the best entrepreneur.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump stood with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and several Tesla vehicles outside of the White House to promote the electric vehicle maker ( AP )

“I mean who wouldn’t invest in Elon Musk?” Lutnick exclaimed.

Lutnick’s role as secretary of commerce has been subject to scrutiny by some who raised concerns that his deep ties to Wall Street would interfere with his ability to execute his job without conflicts of interest.

In a financial disclosure and ethical disclosure form, Lutnick said he would follow legal requirements and resign from his positions that could create a conflict of interest such as serving as chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald and the brokerage firm BGC.

Part of his agreement also includes not participating in government matters that he, his wife, his minor children or close business partners have a direct financial interest in.

However, it is unclear how closely tied Tesla’s stock is to any assets that those individuals hold.

Lutnick reminded viewers that he is “not allowed” to buy stocks but said he wished he could purchase Tesla stock.

Trump himself promoted Tesla at the White House alongside Musk last week, with the president buying a deep red Model S, with a price tag starting just shy of $80,000.