Trump names billionaire and longtime pal Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen financial services CEO and transition co-chair Howard Lutnick to be his commerce secretary.

Trump announced the news on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the billionaire and Cantor Fitzgerald chief executive “will lead our Tariff and Trade agenda.”

The president-elect added that Lutnick will have “direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative.”

The office is currently separate from the Commerce Department and has in the past usually been a cabinet-level position reporting to the president.

Lutnick has been active in the media defending Trump’s agenda and personnel choices in his role as co-chair of the transition, including explaining how Trump is set to use tariffs.

The Department of Commerce is likely to have an important role when putting in place some of Trump’s proposed tariffs on products imported into the U.S.

Howard Lutnick speaks at a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, on October 27, 2024. He has been nominated to be Trump’s commerce secretary ( AFP via Getty Images )

The CEO, who was also in the running to be Trump’s Treasury secretary, has been with Cantor Fitzgerald since 1983, becoming president and CEO at the age of 29.

Fellow billionaire Elon Musk backed Lutnick for treasury.

He lost both his parents early in life, his mother died when he was in high school and his father passed away during his first week in college, NBC News noted.

Lutnick also lost his brother in the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Tragedy struck on September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center, and Cantor Fitzgerald lost 658 of its 960 New York-based employees, including Howard’s brother and his best friend,” Trump said in his statement. “He emerged from these events with an indomitable sense of purpose to rebuild the firm to honor those lost, support their families, and become a beacon of hope for those who remained.”

The financier has been one of the most vociferous supporters of Trump in the financial world and he has spent much of the last few weeks at Trump’s private Florida club Mar-a-Lago, as the transition team has been staffing up the next Republican administration, according to The Wall Street Journal.