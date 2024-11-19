Trump cabinet latest updates: President-elect picks Dr Oz and Howard Lutnick for high-ranking positions
TV doctor and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO latest additions to Trump administration as Treasury role remains vacant
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump is in Texas with Elon Musk to watch this afternoon’s SpaceX launch as his proposed administration continues to take shape.
On Tuesday, the president-elect named Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary. Lutnick was under consideration for treasury secretary, with reports that there is a “free for all” and a “mad dash to find someone pro-tariff” to take up the role.
Trump also tapped Dr Mehmet Oz as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator — working closely with Robert F Kennedy Jr.
On Capitol Hill, the controversial choice of Matt Gaetz as potential attorney general continues to cause a stir, with reports that a hacker has accessed a file of damaging testimony about the former congressman from an ethics investigation.
In other developments, Trump confirmed his intention to deploy the military to carry out his mass deportation plan in a Truth Social post, and on Fox News, his incoming border czar Tom Homan threatened prosecution for anyone who hides migrants.
Finally, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has told Judge Juan Merchan he will not oppose postponing Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case but rejects attempts by the defense to throw out the conviction.
Full story: Trump names Dr. Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid
President-elect Donald Trump tapped Dr Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator.
The physician, TV personality, and failed Pennsylvania Senate candidate is the latest addition to Trump’s list of controversial cabinet picks.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Trump names Dr. Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid
The TV doctor will work closely with RFK Jr, Trump announced on Tuesday
ANALYSIS: Matt Gaetz’s surprisingly nuanced record in Congress makes him a genuinely interesting Attorney General pick
Andrew Feinberg speaks to those, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jayapal, who have collaborated with controversial MAGA figure Matt Gaetz in the past on specific policy issues.
Matt Gaetz might not be the AG you imagine. He’s worked with Democrats for years
Trump’s nominee has been quietly working across the aisle for years on a specific set of policies. Andrew Feinberg speaks to those, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jayapal, who have collaborated with the controversial MAGA figure before
Watch LIVE: Donald Trump joins Elon Musk to watch the SpaceX Starship test flight
‘Morning Joe’ defends Trump meeting
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough has responded to backlash over his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump alongside Mika Brzezinski, his co-host and wife.
Scarborough said the backlash on social media to the meeting demonstrated a “massive disconnect” between the internet sphere and the real world.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
‘Morning Joe’ defends Trump talk, cites ‘disconnect’ between online and ‘real world’
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezisnki, who have been highly critical of Donald Trump, revealed they met with him on Monday
Could the stock market be last guardrails to corral Trump’s wildest whims?
Donald Trump has so far chosen only the most loyal supporters to join his cabinet, signaling that he intends to surround himself with officials who will carry out his agenda without question.
But there is one force that could keep some of his plans at bay — the stock market.
Rhian Lubin explains.
How the stock market could be last guardrails to corral Trump’s wildest whims
Trump obsessed over the stock market during his first administration
Trump taps Dr OZ to run Medicare and Medicaid
President-elect Donald Trump released the following statement:
I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator. America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again. He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades. Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.
Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country’s budget. Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country. He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.
Watch: When Trump ax falls, Rand Paul says some departments would be gone and you would not know it
FEMA administrator supports investigation of alleged Trump bias in relief efforts
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency told lawmakers Tuesday she has encouraged the agency’s inspector general to review whether an employee was acting alone when directing workers helping hurricane victims not to go to homes with yards signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said a critical function of the agency is to go door-to-door and meet with survivors to make them aware of federal resources available. The employee, she said, wrote to about 11 staffers under her supervision that they should “avoid homes advertising Trump.”
Criswell said her senior leadership team provided her with evidence and recommended that the employee be terminated. She concurred.
Continue reading...
FEMA administrator says she supports investigation of alleged Trump bias in relief efforts
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency tells lawmakers she has encouraged the agency’s inspector general to review whether an employee was acting alone when directing workers helping hurricane victims to avoid homes with yards signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump
How could Trump circumvent Congress and slash spending?
President-elect Donald Trump is determined to cut federal spending significantly using whatever method he can and that may include impoundment – a little-known power once given to the president to reject Congressional-appropriated funds.
Falling largely in line with his recent threat to use recess appointments to evade Senate approval for cabinet positions, Trump has a backup plan to circumvent federal spending should Congress continue to allocate money to projects, agencies or departments he does not support.
Ariana Baio has the details.
What is impoundment? How Trump wants to circumvent Congress on spending
Trump has promised to drastically slash federal spending by using Elon Musk as an adviser to a new committee and possibly by impoundment
And if you were wondering what that JD Vance tweet was all about, it was just the vice president-elect calling Grace Chong, the CFO of Steve Bannon’s War Room, a “mouth breathing imbecile” over her criticism of Republican senators who missed judicial votes allowing Biden nominations to pass.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments