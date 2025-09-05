Teacher accused of kissing a student now suspected of having a relationship with a teen she was nanny for

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former teacher in Wisconsin who is facing charges for allegedly kissing one of her students is now being accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old she was hired to babysit.

On August 22, sheriff’s deputies in Washington County, Minnesota, were called to a home to speak with a boy who said his nanny, Abigail Faust, initiated an inappropriate sexual relationship with him when he turned 15 last year. He told deputies that she had been his nanny since 2021.

While she was allegedly involved with the teenager, investigators say Faust began a relationship with another underage boy, according to KARE11.

The victims reportedly saw Faust's name in the news in relation to the accusations that she had kissed a student at her school in Wisconsin.

The parents of the second boy with whom Faust is accused of having an inappropriate relationship contacted the first boy's parents and told them what they knew about Faust.

Abigail Faust, a former Wisconsin teacher, is facing charges for allegedly kissing one of her students and is now also accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old she was hired to babysit. ( St Croix County Sheriff's Office )

Deputies say Faust told one of the boys she was in love with him after the news broke that she was going to be charged.

The former teacher was charged in August with four criminal counts, which include failure to protect a child, causing mental harm to a child, child enticement, and sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer.

The Independent has requested comment from Faust’s attorney, Aaron Nelson.

Prosecutors say that in addition to kissing a student, Faust knew about claims of another relationship between her friend Madison Bergmann and a student, and failed to report it to authorities.

Bergmann was charged with first-degree sexual assault with a child under age 13 and also with use of a computer to commit a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful descriptions, two counts of child enticement and five counts of sexual conduct by a school staff member. Her next scheduled court date is on September 29.

She has entered a not guilty plea, according to the New York Post.

A child known in the court documents as Victim 1 reportedly told police that Faust knew that he and Bergmann were in a relationship. The child also said he believed Faust had a relationship with a boy identified in the court documents as Victim 2.

A witness told police that they noticed some "red flags" in the way Faust and Victim 2 interacted, noting that it seemed as though they were flirting.

Investigators reportedly recovered text messages from Bergmann and Victim 1 that showed them discussing the relationship between Faust and Victim 2.

According to court documents, Victim 2 told investigators that Faust kept him after class one day, pushed him up against a wall, and began kissing his cheek. Victim 2 also told authorities that after the encounter, he became withdrawn and began having emotional reactions that he normally would not have.

When investigators asked Victim 2 how he felt about Faust, he reportedly told them he "never wants to see her again."

Faust resigned from her teaching position at Rivercrest Elementary School in May, and is currently in custody at the St Croix County Jail in Hudson, Wisconsin on a $200,000 cash bond. Both of her trials are scheduled to begin in October.