Teacher banned over intimate five-month relationship with pupil

An art teacher has been banned from the profession for kissing a student after sports day and having sex with them at their parents’ home regularly.

Helen Flinders, 55, had a five-month relationship with a student while teaching at St Joseph’s Catholic College in Swindon, Wiltshire.

A Teacher Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct panel found she had “seriously breached the teacher-pupil boundary” and that her behaviour represented a “complete abuse of her position of trust”.

Flinders began teaching at the school in 1994, before beginning a sexual relationship with a student, referred to as Student A, in June or July 2000.

In a witness statement given to the TRA, Ms Flinders admitted to the accusations and said: “During July 2000, I went for a drink with Pupil A after sports day. We then went to another teacher’s house. I asked Pupil A for a kiss goodbye. He kissed me and it was consensual.

“A consensual sexual relationship began during the summer break of 2000. I met up with Pupil A approximately three or four times during the summer break of 2000 at his parents’ house… My sexual relationship with Pupil A lasted around 5 and a half months from July to December 2000.”

Pupil A stated in his witness statement that Ms Flinders regularly had sex with him at his parents’ house over the summer break of 2000.

He stated: “The first time Helen Flinders and I had sex was in my parents’ house. She came over, and had asked what I wanted to do, and whether I wanted to take our relationship to the next level. It therefore progressed into a consensual sexual relationship.

“During the summer, my parents worked during the day and were out of the house, so they were not aware that our relationship had progressed to a sexual relationship.”

The relationship ended in December 2000, and Ms Flinders later moved to teach at Churchfields School in Swindon.

In 2011, Pupil A was asked by someone he was dating whether the rumours of his relationship with Mr Flinders were true, to which he said yes.

Churchfields School was notified and she was suspended and later resigned.

Police began an investigation but did not refer the case to the TRA until 2022, when Ms Flinders admitted to the allegations.

After the TRA panel found the accusations against Ms Flinders proven, Duncan Tilley, the panel chairman, said: “The panel noted that whilst the term “safeguarding” was not widely used back in 2000, there was still a clear expectation for teachers to keep children safe and protect their well-being.

“The panel considered that Miss Flinders’ conduct fell significantly short of the standards of behaviour expected of the profession at the time, given the serious nature of her conduct which the panel considered to be a complete abuse of her position of trust to commence a sexual relationship with one of her pupils.

“The panel also noted that despite Pupil A and Miss Flinders stating that the sexual relationship was consensual, the panel considered the potential harmful impact that this relationship could have had on Pupil A’s life.”

Sarah Buxcey, the decision maker, said on behalf of the Secretary of State: “Miss Helen Flinders is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or 18 children’s home in England.

“Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against her, I have decided that Miss Helen Flinders shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of her eligibility to teach.”

Ms Flinders, who faces no police action, has a right of appeal to the High Court within 28 days.