The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Just days before Christmas, a Florida man allegedly stabbed his pregnant wife to death in their home while their children were present.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an apartment in Oakland Park at about 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday following a domestic disturbance report, according to a news release.

Once inside the home, emergency responders found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect — identified as 37-year-old Mario Alejandro Ramirez — was found inside the home with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

Deputies engaged in a struggle with Ramirez while attempting to apply pressure to his injuries. They eventually arrested him and transported him to a hospital for treatment. He’s been charged with one count of second degree murder.

open image in gallery Mario Alejandro Ramirez was arrested in Florida after he allegedly stabbed his pregnant wife to death in front of their three kids. ( Broward Sheriff's Office )

Investigators confirmed to Local 10 News that the woman was expecting and that she lived in the apartment with the couple’s three children. She also had a restraining order against Ramirez at the time of her death.

The outlet obtained 911 calls that were made in regards to the incident, one of which was placed by Ramirez. In the call, he told dispatchers that a “domestic dispute” had taken place while their children were at home.

Neighbors also reported overhearing loud noises emanating from the apartment in the lead-up to the stabbing.

“It sounded like furniture hitting and there was a lot of screaming,” one neighbor told Local 10 News.

open image in gallery Ramirez was put on an immigration hold without bond following an initial court appearance on Friday. ( Getty Images )

Neighbors also relayed their experience to CBS News, telling the outlet that they woke up to the aftermath of the attack.

"I look and there's a body on the floor, I saw the body," one woman, who said she knows the family, told the outlet. "They opened the door, and when I walked back to go home, I saw a body laying on the floor," another neighbor said.

Photos of the crime scene depict blood sprayed on a window, according to Local News 10. And a blue tarp was used to cover up the woman’s body.

Ramirez was put under an immigration hold without bond after his initial court appearance on Friday. His immigration status is not clear. He was also ordered to undergo mental health and medical evaluations.

The motive for the attack is unclear, according to investigators.