Woman stabbed to death inside Barnes & Noble while shopping for Christmas presents

A 65-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a Barnes & Noble in Florida while shopping for Christmas presents.

The suspected attacker, a 40-year-old man, has been charged with murder after the attack which took place shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, in Palm Beach Gardens.

Rita Loncharich was reading a magazine when she was attacked, CBS12 reports. Her husband told reporters his wife called him on her cell phone to tell him she had just been stabbed after the attack.

First responders provided aid after rushing to the scene but Loncharich died from her injuries after being taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

open image in gallery The attack took place at the Barnes & Noble store on 1380 Legacy Avenue, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida ( Google Street View )

Her husband told CBS12 that police had told him the alleged attacker is a homeless person from Alabama who is mentally ill and had been in Florida for just a week.

Police have not confirmed this, but said the suspected attacker, 40-year-old Antonio Moore, ran out of the store following the stabbing.

Moore was charged with first-degree premeditated murder Tuesday and is now being held without bond, online jail records show according to ABC News.

Police say that investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

open image in gallery Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they are trying to establish a motive in the killing ( Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office )

Local Barnes & Noble customers said they were shocked by the fatal attack, that took place just days before the holidays.

Carol Finger, a Barnes & Noble customer, told CBS12: "I think it's very distressing. I really do. I'm sorry to hear that. I feel a little upset to say the least. I'm sorry that it occurred. It's a terrible thing.”

Quinn Davis, another customer, said it is “awful”, adding that “you hear these stories, and you don’t expect it to happen, and it’s just gut wrenching”.

The Independent has contacted the Barnes & Noble press office, but the company has told other outlets that it does not comment on ongoing police investigations.