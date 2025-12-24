For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 13-year-old British boy has died after a stabbing in Portugal, police said, adding that the suspect was the former partner of the child’s mother.

The incident occurred at a home in Tomar, where officers responding to an alert found the teenager and the suspected attacker suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Moments after police arrived at the scene a suspected gas explosion tore through the house, injuring one officer in the process. The suspected perpetrator and the 13-year-old boy both died at the scene.

The mother “was found by authorities showing signs of having been restrained and assaulted, and was subsequently taken to the nearest hospital”, police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect had already served time for homicide, and that complaints of domestic abuse dated back to 2022.

“Both the alleged assailant and the minor presented several injuries caused by a bladed weapon but, despite vital signs still being detectable, death was declared at the scene moments later,” the statement added.

Police said the GNR (National Republican Guard) responded to the incident in the city of Tomar after receiving an alert about what appeared to be a domestic violence situation.

“Inside the house, there was a strong smell of gas which, moments later, resulted in an explosion that injured one of the GNR officers,” the police statement said.

“The alleged perpetrator had already served a prison sentence for aggravated homicide, and the family had been flagged following domestic violence cases registered in 2022 and 2023.”

The Foreign Office said in a statement: “We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Portugal, and stand ready to provide consular support.”