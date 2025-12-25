The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Imani Smith, who performed in the Broadway production of "The Lion King," was fatally stabbed in New Jersey, according to police.

On December 21, police in Edison, New Jersey, responded to a 911 call around 9:18 a.m. for a reported stabbing, authorities said. When police arrived at the location, they located Smith suffering from stab wounds.

Smith was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police investigated the stabbing and ultimately arrested and charged Jordan D. Jackson Small, 35. He was arrested without incident and was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

open image in gallery Imani Smith, 25, was fatally stabbed on December 21, at a home in New Jersey. ( Imani Smith )

According to a statement written by Smith's aunt on a GoFundMe campaign, Smith and Small were dating.

Small is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

Investigators have not publicly shared a motive for the alleged killing.

“Imani had her whole life ahead of her,” her aunt wrote on the fundraiser. “She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s ‘Lion King’ — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world.”

Money from the GoFundMe will cover Smith's funeral and memorial costs, cleanup at the home, trauma therapy for her family, legal fees related to the investigation and care for Smith's 3-year-old son and her dog.

open image in gallery Smith previously played young Nala in the Broadway production of ‘The Lion King.’ Her boyfriend, Jordan D Jackson Small, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder connected to her death ( GoFundMe )

"Our hope is that these funds will give Imani’s parents the ability to focus on what matters most: grieving their daughter, caring for their grandson and helping their children begin to heal — without the added fear of financial instability," the GoFundMe reads.

Smith played young Nala in the Broadway version of "The Lion King" from September 27, 2011, through September 23, 2012, according to Playbill.

The actor is survived by a 3-year-old son, her parents, and two siblings.