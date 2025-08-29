Suspect arrested over violent invasion at rapper Macklemore’s Seattle home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Seattle have arrested a man in connection with a violent home invasion at the residence of the rapper Macklemore earlier this summer.

The goods stolen from the home were valued in the thousands of dollars, according police. Police described the items stolen as "personal items, including one very distinguishable Seattle Sounders ring with the owner’s name on it.”

Macklemore is a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders soccer team.

A King County Valley SWAT unit conducted a raid at the home of Patrick Maisonet, 29, on August 21. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and escape related to another Seattle-area break-in. Charges stemming from the burglary at Macklemore’s home will likely be brought against Maisonet in the coming days, according to the Seattle Police Department.

"Detectives are expected to refer criminal charges to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for the home invasion robbery in the coming days," the department said in a press release.

open image in gallery Seattle police have arrested one of the men accused of breaking into rapper Macklemore’s Washington home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of his personal items, including rare jewelry ( Getty Images )

On June 7, two men broke into Macklemore’s residence armed with bear spray and stole the artist's Seattle Seahawks and Sounders championship rings, according to police. During the break-in, the burglars attacked a 22-year-old nanny employed by Macklemore with bear spray after she discovered them creeping through the home, according to police.

The woman said the attackers forced her to take them to where Macklemore’s jewelry was stored which she did. She later managed to escape after biting one of the robbers and ran to a neighbor's home where she called 911, according to a New York Times report. By the time police arrived the suspects had fled.

Macklemore was not at home during the incident. His three children were at the residence but the nanny had already put them to bed when she encountered the robbers. The children were unharmed in the attack.

open image in gallery The Seattle Sounders championship ring stolen from Macklemore's residence in Seattle was found by Seattle police after they arrested a man who they believe broke into the rapper's home earlier this summer ( Seattle Police Department )

open image in gallery Watches, jewelry, and a handgun were among the items recovered by Seattle Police Department investigators after they executed a search warrant at a jewelry store that allegedly purchased the stolen goods from thieves. Items belonging to the rapper Macklemore were among the recovered goods ( Seattle Police Department )

Seattle police have been working with sheriffs deputies in King County and the nearby Renton Police Department to investigate similar break-ins in the area. The investigation led them to Maisonet.

After the raid on Maisonet's home, investigators were led to a jewelry store in south Seattle where they executed a search warrant and found "multiple items stolen from the owner's home and from other local homes that have recently been burglarized," the SPD said in a statement.

The Sounders ring and another ring belonging to Macklemore were among the items recovered from the jewelry store, police said on Friday.