The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A band of thieves stole $2 million in jewelry from a Seattle store in a smash-and-grab robbery that took just 90 seconds, police say.

The heist carried out in broad daylight. At around noon Thursday, four masked suspects used hammers to break the locked front glass door of Menashe & Sons Jewelers in West Seattle, the Seattle Police Department said.

Inside the store, the group smashed six glass display cases and took $2 million worth of jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches, according to police.

One of the display cases held between $700,000 and $800,000 in Rolex watches. Another housed an emerald necklace — valued at $125,000 — and a platinum diamond, authorities said.

Two other display cases contained “a large amount of gold jewelry,” police said.

An estimated $2 million worth of jewelry was taken from Menashe and Sons Jewelers in Seattle in a smash-and-grab robbery in broad daylight that spanned 90 seconds ( Google Maps )

During their minute-and-a-half inside the store, one suspect pointed bear spray and a taser at jewelry store employees as the three others carried out the robbery, police said.

Neither the victims or witnesses reported any injuries.

“We’re pretty shook up as a staff,” Josh Menashe, vice president of the store, told the Associated Press. “We’re gonna be closed for a while.”

The store will be closed until August 19 to repair the damage.

“We are deeply thankful for the outpouring of support from the West Seattle community and from all those who have reached out with kind words and encouragement,” the store’s statement read. “We look forward to welcoming you back soon — stronger than ever.”

Security footage, obtained by AP, captured the four suspects, all sporting hoodies, breaking into the store, shattering the display cases with hammers, and then stuffing the valuables into black bags. An employee in a gray suit approaches the suspects at one point before throwing his hands in the air after one of the suspects points an object at him.

After the brisk burglary, the group fled in a “getaway car” before officers arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Officers searched the area, but didn’t find the suspects. They remain at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line.