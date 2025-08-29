‘Tomb raiding’ smuggler jailed for looting ancient artefacts from Egypt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who smuggled nearly 600 antiquities looted from ancient Egyptian crypts into the US has been jailed for six months.

Ashraf Omar Eldarir, 52, was arrested at JFK airport in January 2020 after police discovered 590 valuable items in his luggage, including gold amulets and wooden tomb model figures with linen garments dating back to 1900 BCE.

He claimed the goods he was carrying were worth $300 (£277). After opening three of his checked suitcases, officers unwrapped artefacts still covered in loose sand and dirt, raising suspicions that they had recently been excavated.

US Attorney Joseph Nocella, who announced the sentence, said: “The defendant looted Egypt’s cultural treasures and lied to US Customs about them as part of a web of deception he spun to illegally fill his pockets with cash.

“Those who steal cultural treasures of other countries and smuggle them into the United States should know that they will be held accountable for their crimes.”

open image in gallery An ancient artefact that Ashraf Omar Eldarir stole and sold ( The U.S. Department of Justice )

Eldarir, an Egyptian-born naturalised US citizen, described as “a prolific trafficker of ancient Egyptian artefacts” by the US Attorney’s Office, pleaded guilty to four counts of smuggling in February. He was sentenced to six months in prison on Wednesday.

Between April 2019 and January 2020, he smuggled ancient artefacts into the US at least four times. He used fake documentation stating that the items weren’t stolen, allowing him to resell the valuables at American auction houses. During his arrest, officers found a kit of materials used to fabricate the documentation of the items.

William Campos, the assistant US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told the court that thieves had sent Eldarir videos of the objects from the sites "as if they were K-Mart”.

An investigation following his arrest also led to the recovery of other illegally imported artefacts that had been forfeited.

open image in gallery An ancient Egyptian polychrome artefact that Ashraf Omar Eldarir smuggled and sold for US$3,810 ( The U.S. Department of Justice )

Francis J. Russo, Director of Field Operations for US Customs and Border Protection, said: “In this case, the profit-driven defendant lied during border inspection to conceal priceless antiquities, but the vigilance of CBP officers uncovered the truth. Every day, our officers work tirelessly to protect both our security and the cultural heritage of nations worldwide, and while doing so, uncover other sophisticated smuggling plots.

“Strong partnerships with agencies like HSI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are critical to this mission, and CBP remains committed to preserving history while enforcing the law.”

Earlier this month, Greek authorities arrested six people involved in an antiquities smuggling ring. They recovered 15 ancient oil lamps, 17 figurines or fragments, several ceramic vessels, and a marble sculpture believed to depict a child’s head.