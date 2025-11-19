The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Singer D4vd is being considered a suspect in the death of a teenage girl found in a Tesla registered to him, according to reports.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, was found dead in the trunk of the Tesla in a Los Angeles impound lot in early September after a foul odor was reported. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, cut his world tour short after Hernandez’s body was discovered.

While D4vd has not been charged in the case or officially named as a suspect, TMZ, NBC Los Angeles and KABC reported, citing unnamed sources, that the musician is being considered a suspect in the investigation. It was also reported that D4vd has not been cooperative as police try to piece together what happened to Hernandez.

Hernandez was last seen in April 2024 in Lake Elsinore, about an hour’s drive southeast of Los Angeles.

open image in gallery Singer D4vd is being considered a suspect in the death of a teenage girl found in a Tesla registered to him, according to reports ( Monica Schipper/Getty Images )

Los Angeles Police Department Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams told People in September, “It is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered.”

Her cause of death is still undetermined.

The Independent has reached out to the LAPD and D4vd’s lawyer for comment.

Hernandez was remembered as a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend,” according to a GoFundMe page. “Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

open image in gallery The body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, was found in the trunk of the Tesla in a Los Angeles impound lot in early September ( Riverside County Sheriff )

Hernandez had run away a few times before her disappearance, KABC reported, citing the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators told KABC they are “certain they are going down the right path for a suspect.”

In September, the LAPD raided a Hollywood Hills home where D4vd lived, the Los Angeles Times reported.

D4vd’s music career took off on TikTok, where he has amassed nearly 4 million followers. His top hits, Romantic Homicide and Here With Me have each been streamed on Spotify at least 1.6 million times.

Hernandez’s brother, Matthew Rivas, previously told NBC Los Angeles that the family was aware that the teen girl knew D4vd. He said his sister vanished while she was on her way to see a movie with him.