The family of a missing 15-year-old girl, whose body was found in a vehicle registered to the singer D4vd, is “heartbroken and devastated” by the tragic loss of a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend.”

The body of Celeste Rivas was found “severely decomposed” in a bag inside a Tesla at a California impoundment lot earlier this month. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department served a search warrant on the Hollywood Hills home where D4vd lived, LA Times reported. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is cooperating with law enforcement, police said.

This week, a GoFundMe page seeking donations to lay Rivas to rest was posted by a person representing her family.

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated,” the Rivas Hernandez family wrote.

open image in gallery Celeste Rivas, 15, was found deceased in a vehicle, registered to singer D4vd, at an impoundment lot in California ( Riverside County Sheriff )

A spokesperson for GoFundMe said their Trust & Safety team was working with the fundraiser’s organizer to ensure the money safely reaches the Rivas Hernandez family.

The teenager’s death has led to questions about her potential connection to 20-year-old Burke.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner said Rivas had a tattoo on her right index finger that said, “Shhh…” Later, TMZ reported that Burke appears to have the same tattoo on his right index finger. Her cause of death has not been made public.

The Independent has asked representatives of Burke for comment.

open image in gallery D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, had a search warrant executed on a home he lived in Wednesday ( Getty )

Burke has not released an official statement on the matter, but has canceled an upcoming concert on his national tour. Since early August, Burke has been touring the U.S. to promote his debut album, “Withered.” The U.S. leg of the tour was expected to finish at the end of September.

Authorities discovered Rivas’ body in the vehicle at the Hollywood Tow on September 8. The car was impounded after being abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for five days, an unnamed law enforcement source told the LA Times.

Investigators are trying to piece together Rivas’ movements after she went missing in April 2024 from her home in Lake Elsinore, a small town around 70 miles south of Los Angeles.