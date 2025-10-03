The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Rising star D4vd has reportedly hired a top defense lawyer, once representing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after police found a teenage girl’s body in his Tesla.

The “Romantic Homicide” singer, whose real name is David Burke, allegedly recruited Blair Berk to handle legal matters related to the ongoing police probe, LA Magazine reports.

Berk, largely known for representing celebrities in DUIs and other minor legal issues, was reportedly brought on after the LAPD suggested that potential criminal liability in the case may be limited to the concealment of a body.

Berk’s past clients, largely from the entertainment industry, include Weinstein, Lindsay Lohan, Kanye West, Mel Gibson, Britney Spears, and Reese Witherspoon.

Most recently, Berk represented Monica Sementilli, who in June received a life sentence for the 2017 murder of her husband, celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli.

open image in gallery Friends of D4vd reportedly told TMZ that they thought Celeste Rivas Hernandez was 19, and that she and the singer were ‘romantically involved’ ( Riverside County Sheriff/Getty )

The Independent has contacted Berk for comment.

Berk’s hiring comes as authorities continue to investigate how the dismembered remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez came to be found in the trunk of 20-year-old D4vd’s Tesla after the vehicle was towed to a Hollywood lot on September 8.

Although D4vd is not a current suspect and faces no charges in connection with Celeste’s death, the case has attracted intense public and media scrutiny.

D4vd canceled the remainder of his Withered World tour upon authorities identifying the remains as Celeste.

According to reports, Celeste is believed to have been dead for several weeks before her body was discovered, meaning she was 14 at the time of her death.

Her remains were found on September 7, which is a day after what would have been her 15th birthday.

Friends of D4vd told TMZ they thought Celeste was 19 and a USC student since she attended age-restricted events. They also claimed the two were “romantically involved.”

ABC News reports Celeste’s death certificate lists the cause as “deferred” while lab and toxicology tests are pending. The case remains a death investigation, not a homicide, and the certificate confirms she was not pregnant in the past year, as some people theorized on social media.

open image in gallery D4vd, 20, has not been named as a suspect in Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death ( Getty )

The Los Angeles Police Department is now working to establish the timeline and circumstances surrounding the teenager’s disappearance and the condition and location of D4vd’s vehicle before the remains’ discovery.

Her middle school boyfriend, Damien Hernandez, recently told TMZ that Celeste had a rough home life and often talked about running away.

The outlet also reports that Lake Elsinore deputies visited her family home 11 times between February 2024 and April 2025, mostly for “minor crime investigations” and once for “suspicious circumstances.”