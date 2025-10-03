Tesla U-turns on indicator stalks – and boosts range of Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla has announced a fresh round of upgrades to its best-selling electric cars, the Model 3 and Model Y, with one change that many owners will see as a welcome U-turn. Framed under its “better over time’ philosophy, the American brand has reintroduced indicator stalks to the Model 3, reversing one of its more controversial design decisions in recent years.

When the facelifted Model 3 arrived last year, Tesla removed traditional indicator and gear selector stalks in favour of touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons and on-screen controls. Drivers and reviewers alike criticised the move, complaining of unintuitive operation, particularly on UK roads where signalling at roundabouts or junctions can demand split-second precision. Tesla now admits defeat, fitting what it calls a “new precision-engineered indicator stalk” to the Model 3. According to the company, it “ensures effortless control while driving.”

The reintroduction will inevitably spark debate. Tesla rarely backtracks on design features, often pushing through bold changes in the expectation that customers will adapt. But on this occasion, it seems even Tesla has decided that muscle memory matters.

open image in gallery The Tesla Model Y has received a welcome boost to its maximum range ( The Independent )

Alongside that high-profile change, both the Model 3 and Model Y gain improved driving ranges thanks to upgraded battery packs. Tesla says the packs use “higher-density cells” that, combined with the cars’ already strong efficiency, deliver meaningful real-world improvements.

For the Model 3, every version sees gains. The entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive model now offers a claimed maximum range of 323 miles when fitted with 19in wheels – or an estimated 344 miles if you choose the standard 18in. That’s up from 318 miles previously.

The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version with 18in wheels now claims 466 miles, up from 436 miles. On 19in the figure is 410 miles. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive rises from 421 miles to 445 miles with 18in wheels (390 on 19in). Even the high-performance variant benefits: the Model 3 Performance now offers 355 miles WLTP, up from 328 miles.

The Model Y, Britain’s best-selling electric SUV, sees its most popular version gain some useful extra miles between charges. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive is now rated at 390 miles on 19in wheels and 372 miles on 20in. Those numbers show a welcome increase over the outgoing 364 and 353 miles respectively.

In addition to the return of the stalk, the Model 3 gains another practical feature in the form of a new front-facing camera. Mounted in the nose of the car, it provides drivers with an expanded view of their surroundings via the central screen. It also comes equipped with a washer and integrated heating to keep the lens clear in bad weather.

Tesla says the upgrades are part of its continual process of refinement rather than a traditional model-year update. “These enhancements deliver greater range for Model 3 and Model Y, and provide improved functionality for Model 3,” the company said in its announcement.

The best news is that pricing remains unchanged, emphasising Tesla’s strategy of incremental upgrades rolled directly into production. Buyers ordering now will simply receive the improved versions.