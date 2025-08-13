Senior citizen love triangle lands four in hospital after shoot out at retirement complex, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four residents of a Detroit-area senior citizen apartment complex are recovering from gunshot wounds after a love triangle turned violent.

When Detroit Police were called to Sheridan Place Apartments, initial reports suggested that the incident, in which one man shot another man in a wheelchair, was in response to the loud music at a barbecue.

However, a far more personal motive at the heart of the attack has been revealed.

Reginal Ervin, a resident at the senior apartment, told FOX 2 Detroit that the entire thing was the violent culmination of a known love triangle between tenants.

"I’ve been here six years. I know everything that’s going on," he told the broadcaster. "[It was a] love triangle. [The shooter] said he was gonna kill him and that’s what he said he was going to do."

Sheridan Place apartments in Detroit. Police were called to a shooting at the senior living apartments that allegedly was motivated by a love triangle ( Google Maps )

Ervin and other residents explained that one-third of the triangle was upset that a 65-year-old woman he was romantically interested in, identified only as “Johnnie,” started dating someone new. That man, the 70-year-old in a wheelchair, was shot at the party. The shooting suspect is also believed to be in his early 70s.

According to witnesses, the gunman shot “Johnnie’s” new boyfriend and two others, before someone else tackled him, knocking the gun from his hand.

"Johnnie" then grabbed the gun and shot the gunman in self-defense.

Four people were wounded, and all are expected to survive.

No charges have been brought at this time. Detroit Assistant Police Chief Arnold Williams called the shooting "ridiculous."

"This is a shooting so ridiculous in nature that you can't even explain it," Williams said. "We're having incidents again where people can't resolve common issues. You don't have to resort to a gun because somebody is playing loud music. It is just irrational. You are in your 70's, this should not be what's going on."