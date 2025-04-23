The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Seniors lost nearly $4.8 billion in 2024 after falling victim to scams, according to a new FBI report.

Americans lost a total of $16.6 billion last year, a 33 per cent increase in losses from 2023 to 2024. Texas, California and Florida reported the highest losses.

The crimes included business email compromise scams, when someone pretending to be a supervisor or co-worker asks for money or gift cards, and technology support scams, occurring when someone pretends a computer or tech item is faulty.

Victims above the age of 60 lost $2 billion to the fake business emails and $1 billion from the tech scam, according to authorities.

Older Americans made up the majority of victims out of the 47,919 investment fraud complaints the agency received, totaling $6 billion in losses in 2024.

Investment scams occur when someone is tricked into investing in assets like stocks, bonds and real estate with a high return. These types of losses have increased within the last five years and account for $50.5 billion in total.

Those aged between 50 to 59 reported the second highest amount of losses, equaling $2.5 billion.

The number of crimes and the total loss might be even higher due to hesitancy from victims in reporting a crime, says the FBI.

The agency also monitors emergency and toll scams, which involve people sending money to pay a toll fee after receiving a text message. Those types of scams led to 59,000 complaints, with people losing $130,000.

Emergency scams involve someone calling a grandparent and pretending to be in distress. Seniors said they lost $2.7 million in those instances.

The agency received 836,000 reports of cyber fraud, accounting for a $20,000 loss on average each year.

"Every number in this report represents a real person, a victim whose trust was betrayed, whose financial security was compromised and whose voice deserves to be heard," The FBI’s Section Chief of the Criminal Investigative Division, Christopher Delzotto, said during a conference call, according to ABC News.