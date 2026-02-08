The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A ransom note from the purported kidnappers of Today host Savannah Guthrie’s mother reportedly demands $6 million and threatens Nancy Guthrie’s life if a 5 p.m. Monday deadline for payment isn’t met.

The note was sent this week to CNN affiliate KGUN, which is based in Tucson, Arizona, where the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31.

“Law enforcement has not confirmed the ransom amount referenced in the letter,” KGUN wrote on X.

KGUN and other outlets have previously reported receiving alleged ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin to free Nancy Guthrie.

In a video from Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released on Saturday, the broadcaster addressed her mother’s kidnappers, saying the family had “received your message” and “will pay.”

open image in gallery A ransom note, purportedly from Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper or kidnappers, demands $6 million and threatened the 84-year-old’s life if a Monday deadline isn’t met, according to an Arizona news station ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her,” Guthrie said in the clip.

“Our mom is our heart and our home,” she added. “She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer.”

Heith Janke, the FBI's Phoenix special agent in charge, said at a press conference last week that a prior ransom note set two deadlines: February 5 and 9.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told FOX & Friends Weekend on Sunday that the purported kidnappers appeared “very sophisticated” about sending messages while using digital tools to conceal their identity.

“I really believe there’s a backdoor communication going on here that we don’t know about,” she added.

open image in gallery U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told FOX & Friends Weekend on Sunday that the purported kidnappers appeared “very sophisticated” about sending messages while using digital tools to conceal their identity ( 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. )

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case and have not publicly named any suspects.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for assistance in the case.

Investigators reportedly searched Savannah Guthrie’s sister Annie’s home late Saturday night for evidence, after a previous search at the location.

open image in gallery Authorities have not publicly named a suspect in Guthrie’s disappearance ( AP )

“We have some clues that I think are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon,” President Trump said of the case on Friday.

“We have some things I think that will maybe come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever.”

Guthrie was last seen the evening of January 31, after family members dined with her, dropped her off at home, and played games together.

The following day, family members learned she hadn’t attended church and eventually reported her missing.