American broadcaster Savannah Guthrie says she will pay for return of her mother

American broadcaster Savannah Guthrie made an emotional plea as she said she will pay for the return of her mother, who authorities believe was taken against her will.

Guthrie, 54, best known for co-hosting NBC’s breakfast programme Today, has begged for her 84-year old mother Nancy Guthrie to be brought back home after she went missing on January 31.

It comes after two alleged ransom notes have since been sent to US media which included a deadline for a payment to be made by Monday February 9.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, which has a following of 1.6 million accounts, Guthrie spoke directly to the kidnappers and agreed to pay the ransom fee.

Sitting next to her siblings, Camron and Annie, she said: “We received your message and we understand.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.

“This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

It comes after the three siblings made a plea earlier on in the week to the captors for proof of life.

“We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen.” Savannah said.

An investigation was launched following the disappearance of Nancy from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.

FBI Phoenix has appealed for information and offered a reward of up to 50,000 US dollars (£36,723) for any details that could lead to the recovery of Nancy or arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Since then, US media outlet TMZ received a ransom note from the alleged captor, however, police have still not been able to verify whether the notes are real or any proof of life.

FBI Phoenix special agent in charge Heith Janke said at a press conference last week that there were two deadlines outlined in the note – the first was February 5 with the second deadline fast approaching for February 9.

Another note was received by Tucson news outlet KOLD on Friday.

News anchor Mary Coleman, who saw the note, told CNN that according to Pima County Sheriff’s Department it did not have “the same IP address but it appears the sender used the same type of secure server to hide their IP address”.

Coleman, who has seen both notes, added that she believes the sender(s) made an effort to include details that will help prove to investigators that it was sent by the same person or people who issued the first note.

The Sheriff’s department said investigators are inspecting the information in the new message to confirm whether it is real.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have not publicly named any suspects.

The investigation into Nancy’s disappearance enters its second week on Sunday.