Police hunting concert goer who beat woman unconscious at Rüfüs Du Sol’s Rose Bowl show for spilling drink on him

A woman from Arizona is recovering after she was beaten unconscious by a man at a concert in Pasadena, California.

The woman, who chose to withhold her identity, was attending a Rufus Du Sol concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena with one of her friends on Saturday night. She and her friend drove from Phoenix to Pasadena for the show, and during the concert they spilled some of their drinks on a man sitting in front of them, according to KTLA.

“We apologized immediately, but he yelled that it was intentional and ran off, leaving his companion behind,” the woman told The Festival Owl. “We apologized to her and thought it was over.”

The man reportedly returned approximately a half hour later and began screaming at the woman and her friend and threatened to hurt them. The woman told the outlet she tried to deescalate the situation and apologize, but the man then allegedly punched her in the face.

She fell unconscious and woke up some time later in a medical tent.

The attack was recorded and went viral online. In the footage of the attack the man launches into a group of people to strike the woman. He throws at least five punches during his attack. A woman in the crowd tries to grab him and pull him away.

Complaints that the concert was poorly managed were lobbed at the venue in the aftermath of the assault.

“Among the long laundry list of complaints was crowd crushing in tunnels, people pushing in overcrowded stairs, aggressive drunk people, arguments, fans blocking exits, incredibly long shuttle lines, and, sadly, assault,” the LA music blog Grimy Goods said in a post.

Another woman — who was seated just a few rows from where the attack occurred — told KTLA that there were people crammed into her section and blocking the walkways.

"So, crowd control was nonexistent," Christina Molina told KTLA said.

The Independent has requested comment from the Rose Bowl.

She also claims she saw other concertgoers openly using drugs, and wondered if intoxication fueled the man's attack on the victim.

The woman who was attacked returned to Arizona where she is recovering from the encounter. She has reported the incident to relevant police agencies. According to KTLA, police are searching for her attacker.

Anyone who does recognize the man in the video is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department or to anonymously call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotlline.

"We are traumatized," the victim said in a post about the attack shared to The Festive Owl. "If anyone knows this man or his companion , PLEASE reach out. He should be held accountable for this assault."