Horror as bride-to-be is left bloodied and beaten during bachelorette party

A woman celebrating her bachelorette in Texas was viciously attacked by a complete stranger as she left a Dallas club on Saturday.

Canada Rinaldi, 27, and her friends were exiting a club in the Deep Ellum area of East Dallas when a stranger approached and violently assaulted her until she was no longer conscious, according to WFAA-TV.

An unknown man hit Rinaldi, causing her to fall to the pavement. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

One of the woman’s bridesmaids, Kelly Peralta, tried to intervene but was punched by the attacker. Dashcam video of the incident was recorded by a nearby ride-share driver.

Rinaldi was transported to a hospital in the city for treatment. There, officials said she’d suffered a concussion, a broken nose, three broken teeth, and needed eight stitches on her face. The woman told the outlet she couldn’t believe the attack had happened.

Her friends launched a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her $10,000 in medical expenses. The page has raised just over $10,000 out of a $15,000 goal. The friends increased the goal due to mounting medical costs.

“I feel like a lot of my experiences were taken away from me,” Rinaldi told the outlet. She was four weeks away from celebrating her wedding. A day before the incident, she told her friends she was having the best trip of her life, the fundraising site states.

“That happiness was ripped away from her in an instant, turning it into the most terrifying and traumatizing night she’s ever experienced.”

Rinaldi hopes the suspect is caught but admits she’s no longer excited to plan her wedding. “I’m getting there. It’s hard, but I’ll be ok,” she said.

Anyone with information about the assault is being asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.