A suspect has been taken into custody after at least 11 people were stabbed, including six who were critically injured, in a “random” attack at a Michigan Walmart.

Horrified witnesses described the Saturday scene as “something out of the movies” as law enforcement swarmed the area following reports of violence at the Traverse City store.

A 42-year-old Michigan man was later taken into custody, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a news conference. His name has not been released.

“We believe he acted alone at this time. There is no information indicating there were additional suspects,” Shea said. “It appears that these were all random acts. Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn’t more.”

Michigan State Police said the local sheriff’s office was investigating further and that details on the suspect’s identity and motivation were limited.

open image in gallery A suspect has been taken into custody after at least 11 people were stabbed in what appears to be a ‘random’ attack at a Walmart in Michigan. ( AP )

Shea said the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife.

Images showed a fire truck, multiple police vehicles and uniformed first responders outside the Walmart following the incident. Meanwhile, a chaotic scene was unfolding inside the store, with the attack sending customers and shoppers running for their lives. The suspect was eventually subdued by a pair of brave shoppers, including one who was armed, before authorities took him into custody.

Walmart employees told Channel 2 NOW that no shots were fired during the exchange.

“Me and my sister work there. The whole store started screaming and running. There was a guy with a knife—he stabbed six people. I saw someone stabbed in the eye,” Walmart employee Tasha Nash said.

Tiffany DeFell, 36, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles from Traverse City, said she was in the parking lot when she saw chaos erupt around her.

open image in gallery Images showed a fire truck, multiple police vehicles and uniformed first responders outside the store following the incident ( AP )

open image in gallery Michigan State Police said the local sheriff’s office was investigating further and that details on the suspect’s identity and motivation were limited. ( AP )

“It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out,” she told The Associated Press. “This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living.”

Local hospital Munson Healthcare said that it had received the victims, with spokesperson Megan Brown confirming that all had been stabbed. Six of the 11 victims were said to be in critical condition and the rest were in serious condition. At least three of the people needed surgery, Shea told reporters.

Among those injured were an elderly woman and a child, according to Channel 2 NOW.

Shea said that six of the victims were male and five were female, according to 9and10news.com. Their ages were not immediately known.

“I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on social media. “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also announced that FBI agents were on the scene to assist local law enforcement.

open image in gallery Six of the victims were left in critical condition while the other five were in serious condition, authorities said. ( AP )

open image in gallery A statement from Walmart said ‘violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders’ ( AP )

Walmart corporate spokesperson Joe Pennington said that the company was “working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

A later statement from the company read: “Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders.”

Traverse City is a popular vacation spot on the coast of Lake Michigan. It is known for its cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses and is about 25 miles east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.