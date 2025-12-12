The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The leader of a Southern California-based religious group has been arrested for murder, months after two men who used to be a part of the group went missing.

Darryl Muzic Martin, 57, is the leader of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, a congregation based in Rialto, California – about an hour east of downtown Los Angeles.

This week, he was arrested for the alleged murder of Emilio Salem Ghanem. In August, he was also arrested on illegal weapons charges while his partner, Shelly Bailey “Kat” Martin, 62, was taken into custody but later released, according to the Redlands Police Department.

open image in gallery Emilio Salem Ghanem disappeared after leaving the group ( Redlands Police Department )

CBS News reported that jail records show Martin was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and will be held without bail.

His arrest comes after the disappearance of Ghanem, 40, who left the group in 2023.

A former member of the organization told KTLA that His Way Spirit Led Assemblies is constantly preparing for the end times by storing food, water, and other supplies.

open image in gallery Ruben Moreno, 41, left the church before he disappeared ( Claremont Police Department )

Members of the organization believe the “prophetess” is God on Earth, and that Martin and his partner embody the spirit of God, the ex-member said.

“When the spirit of God comes over her, everything changes in her, like her voice changes, the way she talks changes, and everything has to be quiet,” he said.

Ghanem, who had belonged to the group for 20 years, had planned to move back to Nashville, where his family was.

"He left that organization shortly before his disappearance," Redlands PD said. "Ghanem also worked for Fullshield, Inc., a pest control business owned and operated by the group. The business now operates under the name 'Maxguard.'"

Another man whose disappearance could be linked to His Way Spirit Led Assemblies is Ruben Moreno, 41, who was last seen at a home he shared with other members of the group in December 2017.

open image in gallery Timothy Thomas, 4, died while being in the care of the Martins ( Colton Police Department )

Claremont Police Department said Moreno’s family reported him missing in August 2019. The department has since partnered with the Redland Police Department in the investigation.

Separately, Colton Police Department reopened a case surrounding the death of a four-year-old boy in 2010, as they claim to have found a connection to the religious group.

The case of four-year-old Timothy Thomas occurred in January 2010, when he died after the Martins were temporarily holding custody over the child. Police alleged his death was due to child neglect, but no charges were laid as the death was ruled natural because of an appendicitis rupture.