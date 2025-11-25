Yosemite officials warn of ‘highly unusual’ Royal Arches crack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A crack at a beloved tourist attraction in Yosemite National Park has forced park rangers to close several popular trails and issue safety warnings to visitors.

The rapidly-growing crack on the western side of the Royal Arches cliff, near the popular Super Slide climbing route, is at risk of rockfall. These natural geological processes involve the detachment and rapid downward movement of rock, according to the National Park Service.

The California park has temporarily closed the trail to the Super Slide to ensure the safety of visitors, according to The Travel.

The crack in the massive granite cliff, named the Super Natural, was about an inch wide when it was first discovered by a rock climber in 2023. It has since widened to about four inches, according to the report.

Jesse McGahey, a geologist and climbing ranger dispatched to the area, said he could hear the Royal Arches “cracking like a frozen lake that wasn’t consolidated.”

open image in gallery Royal Arches meadow in Yosemite Valley, located just below the Royal Arches, which park officials have warned has a rapidly growing crack in its facade ( National Park Service )

open image in gallery Half Dome is a famous hiking area located just next to the Royal Arches in Yosemite National Park ( Getty Images )

While Yosemite is prone to rockfalls, McGahey said the way the pieces of rock were “rattling down the crack without touching it” was highly unusual.

“The park geologist said they’d never seen anything like this. He’s never been able to observe that in his 15 years in Yosemite,” McGahey, who works as a climbing program manager at Yosemite, said.

Park officials have remained cautious about the crack ever since it was discovered, and continually warn visitors to be aware of their surroundings and inform rangers if they witness a rockfall.

When announcing the closure in 2023, park officials noted that their investigation “revealed that this crack has partially detached a large pillar of rock, and that cracking was actively occurring.”

open image in gallery Park officials have continued to urge visitors to be cautious of their surroundings because of the crack and potential for rockfall ( AFP via Getty Images )

“As a precautionary effort to reduce risk from rockfall, the National Park Service is implementing a temporary area and trail closure while the area is investigated further,” the closure notice read.

The closures include popular routes Serenity Crack/Sons of Yesterday and Super Slide, and all the routes in between, including the Peruvian Flake West and the Rhombus Wall.

There have been over 1,000 rockfalls in Yosemite National Park over the past 150 years, according to the report. In 2024, there were 42 documented rockfalls, which the National Park Service notes equated to “a relatively quiet year.”

open image in gallery There were 42 documented rockfalls in Yosemite National Park last year ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Several popular trails in Yosemite National Park have been closed since 2023 while officials investigate the crack in the rock formation ( Getty Images )

Officials also noted that they will continue to closely monitor the crack west of Royal Arches next to the Super Slide climbing route.

Two people died from rockfall in Yosemite National Park in 2022. Before that, it had been 18 years since the last rockfall-related fatality, which saw rock climber Peter Terbush killed in 1999, according to the NPS.

There have now at least 18 fatalities and more than 100 injuries from rockfalls since park records began in 1857.