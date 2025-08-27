A 40-year-old from Nashville disappeared two years ago. An ‘end times’ religious cult in California has now been linked with his death.

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Emilio Ghanem, a 40-year-old from Nashville, disappeared two years ago after he was last seen at a coffee shop in Redlands, California. Now, police are looking into a cult-like organization he was once involved with.

Ghanem was once a member of “His Way Spirit Led Assemblies,” described by the Redlands Police Department as a “religious organization.” A former member told KTLA the group is preparing for the end times.

Though the 40-year-old has been missing since 2023, police have made new headway this month into the investigation, which they are now treating as a potential homicide, Public Information Officer Carl Barker confirmed to The Independent.

Here’s what we know about the case:

Ghanem was a member of the ‘end times’ cult until shortly before he disappeared

Two supposed leaders of the cult, a husband and wife, have been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

Darryl Muzic Martin, 57, of Hemet, was arrested on illegal weapons charges, while 62-year-old Shelley Bailey “Kat” Martin, also known as the “prophetess,” was taken into custody but later released due to a “medical episode,” police said. Officers made the arrests on August 14 while executing a search warrant at the Laguna Hills Lodge.

open image in gallery Emilio Ghanem disappeared two years ago after leaving a religious cult, “His Way Spirit Assemblies,” according to authorities. ( Redlands Police Department )

A former member of the organization told KTLA that His Way Spirit Led Assemblies is constantly preparing for the end times by storing food, water and other supplies.

Members of the organization believe the “prophetess” is God on Earth, and that the married couple who lead the group have complete control, the ex-member said.

“When the spirit of God comes over her, everything changes in her, like her voice changes, the way she talks changes, and everything has to be quiet,” he said.

Ghanem, who had belonged to the group for 20 years but had left the organization just before his disappearance, had planned to move back to Nashville, where his family was.

The former member said they met with Ghanem the day he went missing, May 25, 2023, at a Starbucks in Redlands. The pair were meeting to discuss Ghanem’s plan to start his own pest control business in Nashville.

Before his disappearance, Ghanem worked for Fullshield, Inc., a pest-control company owned by the religious group, police said. The company now calls itself “Maxguard.”

Ghanem reportedly met a high-ranking official in the group after going to the coffee, believing they were also looking to leave the organization, which the former member says he thinks was just a ruse.

“Emilio asked me about him on a couple of occasions, what I thought,” the former member told KTLA about the high-ranking member Ghanem was meeting with.

“I said, ‘I don’t trust him. Don’t meet him.’ There are certain people in the ministry who are what they call ‘hard core,’ and he’s one of them. I would never believe he would leave,” the ex-member said.

Where the investigation is now

This month marked a massive breakthrough in Ghanem’s case. The Redlands Police Department announced on August 1 that they had recovered the white Nissan Frontier rental truck Ghanem was seen driving the day he disappeared.

Inside the truck, authorities reportedly found evidence that connects to their investigation, according to KTLA.

“Those circumstances are such that we are investigating this as a possible homicide,” Baker said.

In coordination with the FBI, police have executed warrants at the group’s property in Hemet, which is believed to be its headquarters, and another property in Anza. While executing those warrants, police arrested two people, though it was not immediately clear if they are connected to Ghanem’s disappearance.

“During the Hemet and Anza searches, detectives recovered several illegal firearms, including converted fully automatic rifles, short-barreled rifles and unserialized ‘ghost guns’ along with electronic devices and other digital evidence,” police said.

Ghanem is described as a white male with hazel eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds.

The Redlands Police Department is also working with Claremont Police to investigate the disappearance of another man connected with His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, which was reported in 2019.