Two men arrested after body of pregnant woman found wrapped inside plastic storage tote

Two men have been arrested after the body of a pregnant woman was found wrapped inside a plastic tote, police say.

The gruesome discovery was made by people walking along the roadway last Sunday night in Jackson Township, Ohio, near Cleveland, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was later identified as Brittany Fuhr-Storms, 28. An autopsy revealed she was pregnant when she died, and her unborn child did not survive.

A narcotics search warrant was executed on Wednesday for the home of James Rothenbusch, who later admitted to police, “Brittany died in his home under suspicious circumstances,” the sheriff’s office said.

open image in gallery James Rothenbusch was arrested after a pregnant woman was found dead in a plastic tote, police say ( Montgomery County Sheriff's Office )

open image in gallery Rick Sheppard was also arrested in connection to the woman's death, and reportedly admitted she was left to decay for days before she was disposed of ( Montgomery County Sheriff's Office )

Police detained Rothenbusch at his home, where narcotics and other drug paraphernalia were found, as well as “items related to the death investigation,” according to authorities.

During the police interview, Rothenbusch also admitted to drug trafficking and to keeping Brittany’s body in his home for about four days before it was disposed of, the sheriff’s office said.

Another man, Rick Sheppard, also reportedly admitted Brittany died in the home and her body stayed there for nearly a week.

Both men admitted they were aware Brittany was pregnant, according to police.

They have both been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Additionally, Rothenbusch has been charged with corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, failure to report crime or death and possession of drug paraphernalia.