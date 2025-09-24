The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three students were stabbed at a Pittsburgh high school on Wednesday morning, prompting one boy to send a desperate text to his mother.

“Mom, come get me. Someone got stabbed.”

The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. at Carrick High School. A suspect, described as a “student actor,” is in custody, after allegedly attacking the others with a knife, authorities said.

Two students were transported to the hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen. A third student suffered a minor cut and was treated at the scene and released, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a statement.

open image in gallery Two students were transported to the hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen ( CBS News )

One student’s injuries “may be more serious,” Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a statement. But additional details were not provided.

“It stemmed from an altercation in the hallway,” Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. “It wasn’t a random, someone stabbing people in the hallway.”

A mother of one of the students at the school told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette she’d just dropped her son off at school when he texted her to come back.

“He said, ‘Mom, come get me. Someone got stabbed,’” she said of the terrifying message.

She also said she saw several students carried out on stretchers.

“I just want my son,” she added.

https://x.com/PghPublicSafety?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1970845664239054917%7Ctwgr%5Ea8ee2fabd550143e0af307198c5ed690fce4000b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wtae.com%2Farticle%2Fpittsburgh-carrick-high-school-stabbing%2F68034848

The school was placed on lockdown and police are interviewing people in the area and gathering video evidence, Cruz said.

The suspect, who sustained a laceration to his hand, was also treated at the scene and it now in custody.

This is a developing story...