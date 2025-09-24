Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

‘Mom, come get me’: Terrifying text from student after stabbing spree at Pittsburgh high school

The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. at Carrick High School

Andrea Cavallier
Wednesday 24 September 2025 12:33 EDT
(CBS News)

Three students were stabbed at a Pittsburgh high school on Wednesday morning, prompting one boy to send a desperate text to his mother.

“Mom, come get me. Someone got stabbed.”

The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. at Carrick High School. A suspect, described as a “student actor,” is in custody, after allegedly attacking the others with a knife, authorities said.

Two students were transported to the hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen. A third student suffered a minor cut and was treated at the scene and released, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a statement.

Two students were transported to the hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen
Two students were transported to the hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen (CBS News)

One student’s injuries “may be more serious,” Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a statement. But additional details were not provided.

“It stemmed from an altercation in the hallway,” Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. “It wasn’t a random, someone stabbing people in the hallway.”

A mother of one of the students at the school told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette she’d just dropped her son off at school when he texted her to come back.

“He said, ‘Mom, come get me. Someone got stabbed,’” she said of the terrifying message.

She also said she saw several students carried out on stretchers.

“I just want my son,” she added.

https://x.com/PghPublicSafety?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1970845664239054917%7Ctwgr%5Ea8ee2fabd550143e0af307198c5ed690fce4000b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wtae.com%2Farticle%2Fpittsburgh-carrick-high-school-stabbing%2F68034848

The school was placed on lockdown and police are interviewing people in the area and gathering video evidence, Cruz said.

The suspect, who sustained a laceration to his hand, was also treated at the scene and it now in custody.

This is a developing story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in