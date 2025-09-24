Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Fatal sniper attack on Dallas ICE facility leaves at least 3 critically wounded including detainees: Live updates

Shooter found on roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 24 September 2025 09:30 EDT
Sniper attack on Dallas ICE facility leaves 3 shot and two detainees dead

A sniper attack at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility has left at least three people critically injured.

The shooting took place early Wednesday at a field office in Dallas, Texas.

Two ICE detainees were killed and one person was injured, according to WFAA.

The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X.

He was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.

It was not immediately clear if only one shooter was involved.

What do we know about the shooting?

The shooting took place at an ICE facility in the northwest of the city, a few miles from Dallas Love Field airport.

Police arrived at the facility before 7 a.m. Wednesday, WFAA reported.

Hours after the attack, there’s still a massive police presence at the scene.

Kelly Rissman24 September 2025 14:29

Who were the victims?

It’s not immediately clear.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said there were “multiple injuries and fatalities.”

Kelly Rissman24 September 2025 14:18

What we know about the shooting

Police reportedly showed up to the Dallas ICE facility before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

One shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office, WFAA reported. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, AP reported.

It’s not immediately clear whether more than one shooter was involved.

Three people have reportedly been injured in the attack.

Kelly Rissman24 September 2025 14:00

Shooting breaks out at Dallas ICE field office

Three people were critically wounded after a shooting erupted on Wednesday morning, according to local reports.

The shooter died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, AP reported.

Kelly Rissman24 September 2025 13:55

