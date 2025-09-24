Fatal sniper attack on Dallas ICE facility leaves at least 3 critically wounded including detainees: Live updates
Shooter found on roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.
A sniper attack at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility has left at least three people critically injured.
The shooting took place early Wednesday at a field office in Dallas, Texas.
Two ICE detainees were killed and one person was injured, according to WFAA.
The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X.
He was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office.
It was not immediately clear if only one shooter was involved.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz offers prayers for victims of Dallas shooting
What do we know about the shooting?
The shooting took place at an ICE facility in the northwest of the city, a few miles from Dallas Love Field airport.
Police arrived at the facility before 7 a.m. Wednesday, WFAA reported.
Hours after the attack, there’s still a massive police presence at the scene.
Who were the victims?
It’s not immediately clear.
“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said there were “multiple injuries and fatalities.”
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirms one shooter is dead
What we know about the shooting
Police reportedly showed up to the Dallas ICE facility before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
One shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney's office, WFAA reported. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, AP reported.
It’s not immediately clear whether more than one shooter was involved.
Three people have reportedly been injured in the attack.
