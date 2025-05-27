The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mass shooting in Philadelphia has left two people dead and nine others in hospital.

Philadelphia police commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers would continue combing through the park and looking through social media to piece together what happened on Monday evening. No one had been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

“We expect that we’ll start to pick up a lot of information… as the day unfolds,” Bethel said from the scene overnight.

open image in gallery The shooting took place in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park ( Google )

Here’s what we know about what happened so far.

What happened?

Gunshots rang out at Fairmount Park just before 10.30 p.m. on Monday, after hundreds had gathered in the park for cookouts to celebrate Memorial Day.

Bethel said officers were already in the process of moving crowds out of the park when the shooting occurred. Fairmount is the largest municipal park in the city at more than 2,000 acres.

The police commissioner said crowds were an expected part of Memorial Day and Fairmount Park was a popular area most weekends, but Monday’s gathering was different in that it was a mix of adults and teenagers.

“We try to manage the crowds as they unfold, but at the same token, it is a challenge when individuals decide that they are going to fire into a crowd, that is something we can’t anticipate,” he said.

Where the shooting occurred

What do we know about the victims?

Bethel said the two people killed in the shooting were a man and a woman, however police are yet to release their identities.

Nine others were injured in the shooting, including three teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17. Cops said all of the injured victims were in a stable condition.

The victims were taken to several hospitals, CBS News reported, including Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Temple University Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

What have cops said about the investigation

Philadelphia police said in the early hours of Tuesday morning that no weapons had been uncovered and no suspects had been found by officers as investigations into the shooting continued.

“We have not recovered any weapons at this point,” Bethel said.

Police were still working to uncover how many firearms were used in the shooting, but the police commissioner said from hearing multiple rounds in videos posted on social media, they believed a weapon may have had a ‘switch’ enabling the firearm to fire continuously.

“It was pretty rapid fire, going to be pretty confident that there probably was a switch on this one,” the police commissioner added.

Bethel said police would be looking through social media posts both before and after the shooting to help piece together what had happened.

“We’ll go through all the social media stuff that’s come out after and prior, to see if there’s anything we missed,” he said.