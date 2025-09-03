93-year-old man arrested on murder charge and is accused of fatally stabbing a victim

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 93-year-old Illinois man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman on Tuesday.

The Pekin Police Department said officers responded to a call in the 1800 block of South 14th Street in Pekin after receiving a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on the scene, they found a female victim who needed immediate medical attention. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of James E. Pate on a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Tazewell County Jail.

The age of the female victim was not included in the Pekin PD’s news release about Pate’s arrest. The Independent has contacted the force for comment.

open image in gallery The alleged stabbing happened in Pekin on Tuesday ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Police say the Illinois State Police assisted in processing the crime scene at their request.

The case has now been turned over to the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The identity of the victim, along with the official cause of death, will be released at a later date by the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities have not released further details as the investigation remains ongoing.